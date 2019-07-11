*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Wiffle Ball Summer Classic for Special Olympics

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Mary Niswonger
Thursday, July 11, 2019
Front row: SOMO athletes Morgan Schubert, Bayley James, Logan Gardner, WiffleWorld Coordinator David Unterreiner, SOMO athletes Tim Kunz, Chris Duck. Back row: SOMO athletes Todd Winebarger, Devin Walker, Daniel Fultz, Trenton Miller, Jeremy Sebourn, Eric Sanders, and Lucas Blattel.

WiffleWorld and Knights of Columbus Council #1111 recently teamed up to host a Wiffle Ball Tournament to benefit Special Olympics Missouri. Truly a family project, the "Summer Classic" tournament has been a part of the Cape Girardeau community since 1998 has raised over $18,000 for local charities. On June 29, 2019 the Summer Classic raised $6,050 for Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) in a single day of wiffle ball. Sixteen teams, including two Special Olympics teams, equaling 115 participants and 750 guests took part in this year's event on the Knights of Columbus Hall front lawn on Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau. Spectators and participants of all ages would agree that this years tournament had a special, heart-warming feel to it, as SOMO athletes played and were included throughout the entire day. Event Coordinator, David Unterreiner said, "The SOMO athlete Championship was probably the highlight of my 10 year event industry career. That was truly an amazing hour with an amazing group of athletes, parents, and SOMO members. It is a day that I will never forget." The Knights of Columbus have supported SOMO for over 30 years donating over $75,000 annually, plus committing $1.2 Million towards SOMOs Training for Life Campus.

Knights of Columbus Council #1111 Grand Knight David Diveley presented a check for $6,050 to Special Olympics Missouri Partnership Director Mary Niswonger.

Comments