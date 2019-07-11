Touching tribute to veterans

-
Editorial (7/11/19)Thanks to Pannier for years of service at Nell HolcombAfter 13 years as the superintendent of the school he attended as a child, Darryl Pannier is retiring from the Nell Holcomb School. Pannier returned to the district in 2006, returning home to the rural Cape Girardeau County school. He plans to golf...
Column (7/10/19)A Fourth of July secret for next year: Best place to watch fireworksThis year the fireworks at Arena Park launched with a boom and two explosions of fire, sending a heat wave into the crowd and black mushroom clouds into the night. The crowd, surprised by the hot wind, gasped -- and one of the best fireworks shows...
Fourth of July protests just more anti-Trump anticsThe Fourth of July is supposed to be fun, isn't it? Fun and reflective. We get together with family and friends, barbecue, watch fireworks, listen to Lee Greenwood sing "Proud to Be an American." But something has changed. What I once observed as a...
Common Pleas Courthouse does not need to be City HallIn referencing the 2009 Strategic Plan for downtown Cape and the update of 2017, you find, and I quote, "a clear vision for civic leaders to guide the future of downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri." Also quoting, "The many assets of downtown Cape...
Editorial (7/9/19)Hospitals come together on Community Health Needs AssessmentLocal hospitals are working on plans to specifically address health needs determined by a recent joint study. Overall results of the 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment were presented recently at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's...
Recognizing efforts; renew capital improvements taxCouncilman Victor Gunn attended his last meeting on July 1, having to resign due to moving out of Ward 3. We thanked him for his dedication and service to the people of Cape Girardeau. Victor deferred that praise to our city's employees. He...
Editorial (7/8/19)Safe House welcomes women into new facilityIts been a long time coming, but the new and improve Safe House for Women is open and serving women in need. The organization announced late last month it was open with 18,000 square feet of space and serving women there. The new facility is...
Column (7/6/19)Blair Moran exemplifies the spirit of AmericaThursday evening's Fourth of July program in Cape Girardeau was a touching tribute to America filled with patriotic tunes from the municipal band, recognition of our local veterans and the Southeast Missourian's Spirit of America award...
Column (7/6/19)Hollywood doesn't want to film in pro-life states. More reason to refuse their handouts.It should come as no surprise to us in rural Missouri, and around the state, that Hollywood elites continue to look down their noses at our values and beliefs. The same industry that is plagued by sex predators, violence, and an anti-Christian...
Editorial (7/5/19)Sikeston's James Blair Moran recognized with Spirit of America AwardIf there's a running theme among all our past Spirit of America Award winners, it might just be humility. It seems none of our winners want to take credit for their accomplishments -- for the very reasons why they were nominated and then selected as...
Column (7/3/19)As Missouri implements medical marijuana laws, there should be no rush to legalize recreational useSometimes I smell it while walking along the Mississippi river. A group of kids, perched on rocks away from the trail, a skunky aroma lingering near them. It's the tell-tale smell of marijuana. In San Francisco, when I've traveled there, the odor...
Column (7/2/19)My top 5 Democratic debate takeawaysI wasn't sure I would do it. While staying abreast, of course, of what is going on politically, I have had no interest in the last year of steeping myself fully into the mix-mess. I ended up doing it, though: I watched the second half of the first...
Editorial (7/2/19)Be safe when using fireworks this Independence DayFireworks season is upon us, and now is a good time to remember some safety tips. First, don't forget about your pets, who can become skittish upon hearing the pops in the distance. As we learned from Dr. Loni Patke at the Cape Small Animal Clinic...
Column (7/2/19)Thanks to city employees, volunteers for storm responseThe City of Jackson has done a great job of recovering from the June 21 disaster event. The quick recovery was the result of a strong effort from a large group of people. I was traveling to Houston for my nephew's wedding on the afternoon of the...
Editorial (7/1/19)St. Louis fans show what a great sports city looks likeBefore he took his football team and left, Rams owner Stan Kroenke made claims suggesting St. Louis wasnt a good sports town. In the last couple of weeks, weve been reminded of how wrong he was. First came the Blues Stanley Cup victory. The...
Column (7/1/19)Feral hogs menacing southern MissouriMissouri faces a growing threat from feral hogs. This invasive species thrives in southern Missouri and leaves incredible damage. Our state must organize to eradicate this pest before its too late. Many feral hogs have arrived through northward...
Editorial (6/29/19)Urban art styles will be celebrated in Cape this weekendArt is for everyone. And as the old cliche goes, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Part of what makes art great is that certain people enjoy certain types of art over others. This weekend in Cape Girardeau, there will be an opportunity for...
Editorial (6/28/19)Suicide prevention conference coming to Cape July 25Nearly 45,000 people died by suicide in the United States in 2016, the 10th most common way to die in this country. Suicide is the second-leading cause of death of people ages 15 to 34. The Missouri suicide rate is higher than the national average....
Editorial (6/27/19)City pitches its concept for courthouse, city hallThe City of Cape Girardeau has determined the best solution to preserve Cape Girardeau's most iconic building and to solve its limitations with its current city hall building is to combine the two. Which means the city wants to return many of its...
Editorial (6/26/19)Weather events test towns, cleanup crewsFlood of 2019: I've totally made their lives miserable. I've been pestering them for months. Many had to evacuate their homes. Did you see that I shut down bridges and highways? They're totally exhausted because of me. Derecho of 2019: Hold my...
Letter (6/25/19)Thanks to Shaken Fury volunteersA great big "Thank You" to volunteers participating in the recent Shaken Fury exercise held in Cape Girardeau. These volunteers gave the professionals actual live victims to simulate real world experience. The search dogs were able to work finding...
Touching tribute to veterans
Just wanted to take the time to thank the Southeast Missourian for the great tribute "Faces of valor" recently published honoring several of the veterans at our local Veterans Home. They each had a different take on what serving their country meant to them; old, yet very wise, are these valiant, respectable citizens.
As a wife, mother, sister and daughter of veterans serving in various conflicts, this tribute warmed my heart as I'm sure it did many others who read it. I believe we need more attention brought to our brave men and women who, despite the hardships they experienced, are still shining a light on the positives that serving our country gave to them.
If you want to enrich your life, sign up to be a volunteer and visit some of these ladies and gentlemen at our local Veterans Home; you'll be glad you did. They are respectful, appreciative and a pleasure to spend time with; we can learn so much from them. It cannot be repeated enough; they ARE the Greatest Generation.
Dale Humphries, past president, VFW Post 3838 Auxiliary, Cape Girardeau