Thanks to Pannier for years of service at Nell Holcomb

Editorial

After 13 years as the superintendent of the school he attended as a child, Darryl Pannier is retiring from the Nell Holcomb School.

Pannier returned to the district in 2006, returning home to the rural Cape Girardeau County school. He plans to golf and spend time with his grandchildren.

Pannier's career spanned 31 years in different roles as an educator, including 18 years near Columbia, Missouri. He taught nine years and spent 22 years in administration.

Pannier has helped manage the tiny and shrinking district, helping keep the buildings maintained and looking nice, and of course helping guide the education of the nearly 300 students along the way. He says he will miss the students and the parents, as well as the staff and faculty.

Bleau Deckerd will take over for Pannier, after serving several years as an assistant superintendent in the Jackson School District.

We wish both Pannier and Deckerd the best in their new life stages, and thank Pannier for his decades of service in education.