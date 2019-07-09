*Menu
SEMO NORTH MISSOURI BASEBALL TEAM WINS THE 10 YEAR-OLD MISSOURI STATE CHAMPIONSHIP TITLE

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Not necessary😀
Tuesday, July 9, 2019
Congratulations to the SEMO NORTH MISSOURI 10 year-olds baseball team for winning the 2019 Missouri state championship! Team members are Lucas McKinnie #13, Grant Johnson #6, Braeden Walton #24, Kaden Lowery #10, Gavin Deimund #10, Ty Atkins #4, Kadon Rodgers #17, Jordan Essner #1, Jameson Hamlin #44, Rolen Reischman #3, Drew Welch #11, Cole Curtis #16, Nolan Fowler #32 and Jase Anglin #22. Coaches of SEMO NORTH are Tim Lowery, James Reischman, James Hamlin and Matt Curtis.

SEMO NORTH 10 year-olds baseball team won the Missouri State Championship title this past weekend July 5th-8th. The 9 tournament teams battling it out for the first place title in Scott City were Boonville, Cape Girardeau, Carthage, Kennett, Mineral Area (2 teams), Scott County, SEMO North and Sikeston. SEMO NORTH came away with first place medals and some great baseball.

Kaden Lowery #10 representing his team, SEMO NORTH as the Cal Ripken 10 year-old Missouri State Champs.
Braeden Walton #24 at bat.
State champions medal.
Final score.

