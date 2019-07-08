John Wolpers Earns MSFS

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO  July 8, 2019  John H. Wolpers, CFP®, CRPC®, CFS®, APMA®, has earned the Master of Science in Financial Services (MSFS) degree from the Richard D. Irwin Graduate School at The American College in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

Wolpers successfully completed requirements providing diverse financial education to help clients on a variety of financial topics. Course topics include retirement planning, business and personal tax planning, security analysis and portfolio management, advanced estate planning, qualified retirement planning, and charitable giving and planning.

Wolpers, a financial advisor with Missouri Financial Planners, a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc., in Cape Girardeau, has been with Ameriprise Financial Services for 28 years. He has worked with businesses and individuals in financial planning, investments, estate planning, and retirement planning in Cape, St. Louis, Sikeston, and Poplar Bluff. He also holds designations as a Certified Financial Planner practitioner (CFP®), Certified Fund Specialist (CFS), Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC®), and Accredited Portfolio Management Advisor (APMASM).

Wolpers graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism with a Bachelor of Journalism degree. He is a member of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, a committee member of Old Town Cape, a board member of the Cape Girardeau Public School Foundation and the Poplar Bluff Schools Foundation, and a board member of h.o.w.? ministries.

As a financial advisor, Wolpers provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provides one-on-one relationships with his clients. For more information, please contact John Wolpers at (573) 335-4500.

Ameriprise Financial has been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 120 years. Ameriprise is the 37th largest global asset manager, according to Pensions & Investments, Willis Towers Watson World 500 Worlds Largest Money Managers as of Dec. 2016. For more information, visit ameripriseadvisors.com/john.h.wolpers/.