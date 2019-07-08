Flood of Relief for McCLURE, EAST CAPE, and GALE ILLINOIS

More to explore
-
Tax committee split over future of Veterans Memorial Drive; team mulls TTF 6 projectsAdvisory committee members developing a list of projects that could be funded with Cape Girardeaus transportation sales tax are not in agreement on whether to extend Veterans Memorial Drive, a north-south route bordering Interstate 55. The city...
-
Cape County Park lake filling up; trail delayedAn abundance of rain over the past two months has helped refill the lake in Cape County Park South, which was drained last summer as part of a cooperative project between Cape Girardeau County and the Missouri Department of Conservation. However,...
-
River falls below 40 feet; Ill. highways still weeks away from reopeningThe Mississippi River stage at Cape Girardeau fell below 40 feet Monday, marking the first time since May 3 the river has been in the 30-something range. On Monday afternoon, the Cape Girardeau gauge reading was 39.8 feet, still nearly 8 feet...
-
Cape Parks and Rec Day, expected to draw 1,000, set for Wednesday at Osage CentreSummertime fun and games will be the order of the day Wednesday at Cape Girardeaus 19th annual Parks and Rec Day. The event, hosted by the citys parks and recreation department, will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Osage Centre. Parks and Rec...
-
Road trip: 900 Corvettes to visit downtown Cape in AugustNearly 900 Chevy Corvettes will make a one-night stop in Cape Girardeau on Aug. 27 before heading to the National Corvette Museums 25th anniversary celebration in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Corvettes are manufactured in Bowling Green, preceded by...
-
Time to branch out: Comic Con organizer sets Cape Anime Con datesFor the last five years, Cape Comic Con co-organizer and Cape Championship Wrestling promoter Ken Murphy said he has wanted to branch out from the norm. So after months of planning, the beginning stages of the first Cape Anime Con are...
-
Most read 7/8/19Business Notebook: Ray's on the move? A new eatery opens downtown, law firm opens new office and support for local charitiesRemoval of the former Ray's Plaza Banquet Center building on South Mount Auburn Road is scheduled to start today. Notice I said "removal" and not "demolition"? That's because when I spoke last week with Diane Drury of Midamerica Hotels Corp., owner...
-
Sikeston DPS training new officer to give information to publicSIKESTON, MO. -- Sikeston Department of Public Safety is adding a new face to relay information to the public. In the coming months, officer Evelyn Aceves will undergo training to become Sikeston DPS' newest public information officer. "We see the...
-
11-year-old killed, six injured in Perry County wreckPERRY COUNTY, Mo. Van Stephenson, 11, was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle wreck on northbound Interstate 55 south of Route M in Perry County, according to Perry County Coroner William Bohnert. Six others were injured in the incident,...
-
-
Photo Gallery 7/8/19Movin' and Groovin' at the libraryScenes from the Movin' and Groovin' dance program Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. Youth Services Coordinator Sharon Anderson said singing and rhyming are early literacy skills for kids to learn. "Rhyming they learn to,...
-
Photo Gallery 7/7/19Floodwaters persist in McClure, Illinois.McClure Illinois residents, though physically and mentally exhausted from fighting the still-creeping-upward floodwaters, remain diligent in their efforts and hopeful that another week of steady weather (and no rain) may bring the beginning of the...
-
Charleston, Mo.-based farming operation receives nearly $2.8 million in tariff bailout money; most in nationA large farming operation based in Charleston, Missouri, collected more than $2.78 million from the Trump administrations farm bailout program, making it the biggest beneficiary of the federal payments nationwide. The payments, made between...
-
River expected to fall below 40 feet; Illinois towns looking for sandbagging helpThe Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is predicted to fall below 40 feet Monday for the first time in more than two months. The river gauge reading at Cape Girardeau on Friday afternoon was 41.2 feet. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers...
-
Jackson debris cleanup wrapping upStorm debris cleanup in Jackson will wrap up in the coming week, according to city officials who say most of the trees and limbs downed by the severe storm June 21 have now been removed from yards and streets throughout the city. Rodney Bollinger,...
-
Southeast Spring graduates with academic distinctionSoutheast Missouri State University spring 2019 students who graduated cum laude, magna cum laude and summa cum laude and students who received master's degrees and specialist degrees. Brandi Bishop graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in...
-
-
Time to vote: People's Choice Awards underwayThe Southeast Missourian's 13th annual People's Choice Awards is underway, and its goal is to "highlight the best aspects of the business community in Cape County." More than 5,000 ballots were cast during last year's contest, featuring more than...
-
-
-
Patriotic volunteerism
-
Wallingford wants House seat after reaching term limits in SenateState Sen. Wayne Wallingford and state Rep. Kathy Swan are looking to trade places in the 2020 election. Wallingford said Wednesday he will run for Swan's District 147 House seat. The House district takes in an area primarily covering the city of...
-
Advance man accused of killing brother-in-law after domestic disputeAn Advance, Missouri, man faces 10 felony charges including first-degree murder in the death of his brother-in-law. Melvin Anderson, 32, is accused of killing Tristan Davis, 27, during a domestic disturbance Friday at a residence on County Road 302...
-
MoDOT likely to shut down U.S. 61 for 7 months for overpass project; Jackson leaders objectDespite objections of city officials, chamber representatives and members of the business community, it appears the Missouri Department of Transportation will close Highway 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson for about seven months next year,...
-
Most read 7/3/19Ask a foodie: Mary Jane stomps into Cape with dinosaur-sized ribsMary Jane has expanded beyond its Perryville burger empire to create a smokehouse kingdom in Cape Girardeau. In a move that confused me at first, Mary Jane announced that the new restaurant would not be a copy of the restaurant in Perryville....
-
-
Cape police investigate spray-paint vandalismCape Girardeau police are investigating a series of vandalism incidents in the northwest part of the city. Sgt. Joey Hann said in a text message to the Southeast Missourian that police received multiple reports of spray-paint damage, starting...
-
Spirit of America nominee: Marla MillsDonnie Rodgers Marla Mills has dedicated the last 13 years to the successful revitalization of downtown Cape Girardeau. She has done what was considered impossible. She has brought back downtown to an era of vibrancy and relevancy. Cape Girardeau is...
-
Spirit of America nominee: Don KoehlerRed House Interpretive Center Don Koehler's roots run deep in Cape Girardeau County. He is of pioneer stock, went to schools in Cape, and raised a family here while also giving back to his community. For the past 15 years, he has shared local...
-
Spirit of America winner: James Blair MoranSikeston Veterans Park Committee James Blair Moran grew up in Charleston, Missouri. He graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 1969 and volunteered for active duty in the U.S. Army that same year. He is a decorated combat veteran of...
-
Most read 7/2/19A new water mark: Flood of 2019 likely to 'easily' set a record for durationBarring an unlikely rapid fall in the next two weeks, it appears the Mississippi River will set a record later this month for consecutive days above flood stage at Cape Girardeau. The river exceeds flood stage anytime the gauge at Cape Girardeau is...
-
Most read 7/1/19Business Notebook: Cape lawyer retires, hotels housing Illinois flood victims and Mo. first lady to visit, and other bits and piecesI seem to go through at least one reporter's notebook every week, scribbling notes for various stories that usually make their way into the Southeast Missourian's news section, but along the way I'll often jot down some bits and pieces of possible...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires free registration: