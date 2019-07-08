*Menu
Flood of Relief for McCLURE, EAST CAPE, and GALE ILLINOIS

Monday, July 8, 2019

Could you post in the paper McClure, East Cape, and Gale are asking for donations to aide in the dire need

NON PERISHABLE FOOD

Water

Gatorade

Personal hygiene products

Sanitary napkins

Sanitary wipes

Hand sanitizer

Dish soap

Body wash

Shampoo and conditioner

Laundry supplies

BUG SPRAY

Cleaning supplies

I own a salon in Anna Illinois

Southern Roots

335 Main st

Anna Illinois 62906

We have also opened a go fund me account for monetary donations

http://gf.me/u/tw8fmc

