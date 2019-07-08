*Menu
MCLA Scholarship Recipients

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Melissa Kinder
Monday, July 8, 2019
Pictures left to right: Chloe Pipkin, MCLA President Melissa Main, Hailey Crass.

The Cpl Mason O Yarbrough Marine Corps League Auxiliary is proud to announce the recipients of our 2019 Scholarship. Congratulations to Hailey Crass and Chloe Pipkin, both from Jackson Senior High School. We are very proud to be able to assist you with your college education. Hailey will be attending Southeast Missouri State University majoring in Nursing with an emphasis in Neo-Natal Nursing. Chloe will be attending Maryville University majoring in Physical Therapy. Congratulations ladies, we wish you all the best for your future.

Comments