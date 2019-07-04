Patriotic Night View

More to explore
Patriotic volunteerism
Time to vote: People's Choice Awards underwayThe Southeast Missourian's 13th annual People's Choice Awards is underway, and its goal is to "highlight of the best aspects of the business community in Cape County." More than 5,000 ballots were cast during last year's contest, featuring more...
Wallingford wants House seat after reaching term limits in Senate9State Sen. Wayne Wallingford and state Rep. Kathy Swan are looking to trade places in the 2020 election. Wallingford said Wednesday he will run for Swan's District 147 House seat. The House district takes in an area primarily covering the city of...
Advance man accused of killing brother-in-law after domestic dispute2An Advance, Missouri, man faces 10 felony charges including first-degree murder in the death of his brother-in-law. Melvin Anderson, 32, is accused of killing Tristan Davis, 27, during a domestic disturbance Friday at a residence on County Road 302...
MoDOT likely to shut down U.S. 61 for 7 months for overpass project; Jackson leaders object13Despite objections of city officials, chamber representatives and members of the business community, it appears the Missouri Department of Transportation will close Highway 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson for about seven months next year,...
Most read 7/3/19Ask a foodie: Mary Jane stomps into Cape with dinosaur-sized ribsMary Jane has expanded beyond its Perryville burger empire to create a smokehouse kingdom in Cape Girardeau. In a move that confused me at first, Mary Jane announced that the new restaurant would not be a copy of the restaurant in Perryville....
Cape police investigate spray-paint vandalism1Cape Girardeau police are investigating a series of vandalism incidents in the northwest part of the city. Sgt. Joey Hann said in a text message to the Southeast Missourian that police received multiple reports of spray-paint damage, starting...
Spirit of America nominee: Marla MillsDonnie Rodgers Marla Mills has dedicated the last 13 years to the successful revitalization of downtown Cape Girardeau. She has done what was considered impossible. She has brought back downtown to an era of vibrancy and relevancy. Cape Girardeau is...
Spirit of America nominee: Don KoehlerRed House Interpretive Center Don Koehler's roots run deep in Cape Girardeau County. He is of pioneer stock, went to schools in Cape, and raised a family here while also giving back to his community. For the past 15 years, he has shared local...
Spirit of America winner: James Blair MoranSikeston Veterans Park Committee James Blair Moran grew up in Charleston, Missouri. He graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 1969 and volunteered for active duty in the U.S. Army that same year. He is a decorated combat veteran of...
2019 Spirit of America: Blair Moran: 'It's a team effort and I'm just part of a team'2Even though Veteran James Blair Moran will be receiving the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award on Thursday, he's dedicating the recognition to fellow infantrymen William Allsbrook Jr., David Tinsey and Bruce Stickle. Moran, 71, served with...
A new water mark: Flood of 2019 likely to 'easily' set a record for durationBarring an unlikely rapid fall in the next two weeks, it appears the Mississippi River will set a record later this month for consecutive days above flood stage at Cape Girardeau. The river exceeds flood stage anytime the gauge at Cape Girardeau is...
Cape council approves medical-marijuana zoning on 5-2 vote2A divided Cape Girardeau City Council voted Monday to allow medical-marijuana dispensaries to be as close as 500 feet from schools, day cares and churches. The council gave initial approval to the zoning measure on a 5-2 vote with Ward 6...
Jackson Homecomers won't change Saturday hours this yearContrary to recent news reports and social media postings, organizers of this months Jackson Homecomers will not be adding additional hours on the final day of the festival. Homecomers is scheduled for July 23 through 27, in uptown Jackson....
Cape council seeks applicants, plans to fill council vacancy Sept. 5Cape Girardeau City Council members will accept applications from Ward 3 residents interested in filling the vacancy that will be created by the resignation of Councilman Victor Gunn on July 8. With Gunn attending his last meeting Monday, the...
Photo Gallery 7/2/19B Magazine: For the Love of HoneyJon K. Rust, Publisher of the Southeast Missourian, spent an afternoon with Cape Girardeau County Commissioner and part-time apiarist (beekeeper) Paul Koeper to find out both how the hives work and how Koeper operates the business end of selling...
Domestic incident leads to Advance man's deathADVANCE, Mo. -- The findings of an autopsy Monday morning found an Advance man died of a gunshot wound allegedly fired by his brother-in-law during a domestic disturbance he was attempting to stop. Dr. Russell Deidiker's preliminary findings on the...
Most read 7/1/19Business Notebook: Cape lawyer retires, hotels housing Illinois flood victims and Mo. first lady to visit, and other bits and pieces1I seem to go through at least one reporter's notebook every week, scribbling notes for various stories that usually make their way into the Southeast Missourian's news section, but along the way I'll often jot down some bits and pieces of possible...
Cape expected to approve sidewalk installation today5The Cape Girardeau City Council is expected to approve a contract for new or improved sidewalks at its meeting today, projects targeted mainly in the citys south side. The sidewalks, part of the annual Sidewalk Gap Program, will be 5 feet wide...
Hamblin poetry collection focuses on Alzheimer's disease2When many people hear the name Robert Hamblin, their minds automatically assume the name William Faulkner will follow close behind. With good reason, since Hamblin is nationally and internationally known as a Faulkner expert. He has written...
'Bring the vibe': Inaugural Cape Be You Urban Dance Festival sets scene for futureLive vocals from hip-hop and soul artists Don and Red Velvet the Goddess echoed from a back lot as the first Cape Be You Urban Dance Festival gained momentum early Saturday afternoon in downtown Cape Girardeau. The duo, along with fellow artist...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 7/1/19Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of 6/17/19 Financial affairs n Monthly bills Action items Power, Light and Water Committee n Consider a motion changing the date of the board of alderman regular meeting from 6 p.m. Sept. 2 to 6 p.m....
Most read 6/29/19Flood, sweat and fears: Combination of weather, trade disputes have farmers reelingIn spite of record rainfall, waterlogged fields, low commodity prices and a persistent trade war, Joe McCloskey considers himself luckier than most. This has been the most difficult year in my 40-year history of farming, McCloskey said. The...
Most read 6/29/19Thousands of sandbags, 100 troops, three pumps added to Illinois flood fight as conditions worsenAlthough the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau has started a slow descent from near-record flood levels earlier this month, the water is still rising across the river in Alexander County, Illinois, as a result of recent heavy rainfall and flood...
Most read 6/28/19Safe House for Women unveils new facility3After months of anticipation, The Safe House for Women's new 18,000-square-feet shelter is fulfilling needs within Southeast Missouri. Executive director Jessica Hill said the facility's first official night was Wednesday, the first time the...
Most read 6/28/19Cape police arrest one man, search for another after gun fight in front of convenience store5Police have arrested a 22-year-old Cape Girardeau man and are searching for another man after a shootout Wednesday in front of a convenience store on North Sprigg Street. The incident occurred at 11:15 a.m. in front of Rhodes 101 Stop at 1126 N....
