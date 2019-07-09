4 ways to better care for hearing aids

Hearing aids are innovative devices, designed to improve your hearing. If you care for your hearing aids well, they should last for many years.

These tips will help reduce the risk of damage and help keep your hearing aids in tiptop condition.

1. Store hearing aids in a dry place.

Exposing hearing aids to water or damp environments can cause damage to the delicate parts and wiring contained within the casing.

Although many hearing aids are water-resistant, they are not waterproof. Take your hearing aids out when you shower or go swimming and dry them immediately with a towel if they get splashed.

Avoid using a hair dryer if your hearing aids get wet, as excessive heat can cause damage.

2. Swap your batteries on a regular basis.

Leaving the same batteries in for a prolonged period of time can be detrimental, as the batteries can corrode.

When changing the batteries, gently wipe the contact points of the battery to improve connectivity. Dirty batteries can hamper performance.

3. Clean your hearing aids to prevent earwax buildup.

Your body produces earwax on a continual basis to lubricate and protect the skin in the ear canal. We need a certain amount of wax, but a buildup of earwax can impair hearing aid function.

To prevent buildup, take your hearing aids out and gently wipe them using a small brush or a cloth. This will help prevent them from becoming blocked. It is also important to change the wax filter in your hearing aid on a regular basis.

4. Take care when handling.

Modern hearing aids are sturdy and robust, but not immune to damage. When cleaning, changing batteries or taking out hearing aids, place them on a soft cloth or towel to prevent them from dropping on a hard surface.

Your audiologist will give you information to help you care for your hearing aids.

It is important to look after your hearing aids to ensure you get the best out of them.

Dr. Sarah Hickey, Au. D., is an audiologist and owner of Audiology Associates.