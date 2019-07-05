Termites, the Silent Destroyers

A better word to describe a termite is ninja. They work in the dark 24/7, they attempt staying out of sight, theyre extremely destructive and it takes a well-trained warrior to defeat them. In different parts of the country, there are multiple kinds of termites; in fact, there are more than 2,000 kinds of termites around the world. Eastern Subterranean termites are the type of termite we deal with in Southeast Missouri; they colonize in the soil. The worker termites go back and forth between the food source and the colony 24/7, 365 days a year, never hibernating. When you have a destructive insect whose job is to constantly seek cellulose material, you must make sure your home is not at risk.

Termites are virtually everywhere in the soil; they feed on tree roots and plant roots. If your home is encountered while they expand their colony and forage forward, a small gap not much larger than a human hair is all a termite needs to continue their search for wood inside your home.

When selling or purchasing a home, termite inspections are a smart thing to have done. We hear from clients, Ive never seen a termite, and Ive lived here 30 years. However, oftentimes termites are doing their damage in the shadows, in places you would never think to inspect or notice. We have witnessed termite issues in old homes and termite issues in brand-new homes.

Many variables are involved when performing an inspection. There are preventative measures you can take to make sure these destructive little insects do not cause damage to one of your greatest investments. Speak to a professional about your options and create a barrier of protection to stop them before they go full-on ninja destruction in the shadows of your home.

Aaron Eades is the owner of Elite Pest Control.