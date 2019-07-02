"Plant A Row, Watch COPE Grow"

-
Advance man accused of killing brother-in-law after domestic dispute2An Advance, Missouri, man faces 10 felony charges including first-degree murder in the death of his brother-in-law. Melvin Anderson, 32, is accused of killing Tristan Davis, 27, during a domestic disturbance Friday at a residence on County Road 302...
Cape police investigate spray-paint vandalism1Cape Girardeau police are investigating a series of vandalism incidents in the northwest part of the city. Sgt. Joey Hann said in a text message to the Southeast Missourian that police received multiple reports of spray-paint damage, starting...
Spirit of America nominee: Marla MillsDonnie Rodgers Marla Mills has dedicated the last 13 years to the successful revitalization of downtown Cape Girardeau. She has done what was considered impossible. She has brought back downtown to an era of vibrancy and relevancy. Cape Girardeau is...
Spirit of America nominee: Don KoehlerRed House Interpretive Center Don Koehler's roots run deep in Cape Girardeau County. He is of pioneer stock, went to schools in Cape, and raised a family here while also giving back to his community. For the past 15 years, he has shared local...
Spirit of America winner: James Blair MoranSikeston Veterans Park Committee James Blair Moran grew up in Charleston, Missouri. He graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 1969 and volunteered for active duty in the U.S. Army that same year. He is a decorated combat veteran of...
2019 Spirit of America: Blair Moran: 'It's a team effort and I'm just part of a team'2Even though Veteran James Blair Moran will be receiving the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award on Thursday, he's dedicating the recognition to fellow infantrymen William Allsbrook Jr., David Tinsey and Bruce Stickle. Moran, 71, served with...
A new water mark: Flood of 2019 likely to 'easily' set a record for durationBarring an unlikely rapid fall in the next two weeks, it appears the Mississippi River will set a record later this month for consecutive days above flood stage at Cape Girardeau. The river exceeds flood stage anytime the gauge at Cape Girardeau is...
Cape council approves medical-marijuana zoning on 5-2 vote2A divided Cape Girardeau City Council voted Monday to allow medical-marijuana dispensaries to be as close as 500 feet from schools, day cares and churches. The council gave initial approval to the zoning measure on a 5-2 vote with Ward 6...
Jackson Homecomers won't change Saturday hours this yearContrary to recent news reports and social media postings, organizers of this months Jackson Homecomers will not be adding additional hours on the final day of the festival. Homecomers is scheduled for July 23 through 27, in uptown Jackson....
Cape council seeks applicants, plans to fill council vacancy Sept. 5Cape Girardeau City Council members will accept applications from Ward 3 residents interested in filling the vacancy that will be created by the resignation of Councilman Victor Gunn on July 8. With Gunn attending his last meeting Monday, the...
Photo Gallery 7/2/19B Magazine: For the Love of HoneyJon K. Rust, Publisher of the Southeast Missourian, spent an afternoon with Cape Girardeau County Commissioner and part-time apiarist (beekeeper) Paul Koeper to find out both how the hives work and how Koeper operates the business end of selling...
Domestic incident leads to Advance man's deathADVANCE, Mo. -- The findings of an autopsy Monday morning found an Advance man died of a gunshot wound allegedly fired by his brother-in-law during a domestic disturbance he was attempting to stop. Dr. Russell Deidiker's preliminary findings on the...
Most read 7/1/19Business Notebook: Cape lawyer retires, hotels housing Illinois flood victims and Mo. first lady to visit, and other bits and pieces1I seem to go through at least one reporter's notebook every week, scribbling notes for various stories that usually make their way into the Southeast Missourian's news section, but along the way I'll often jot down some bits and pieces of possible...
Cape expected to approve sidewalk installation today5The Cape Girardeau City Council is expected to approve a contract for new or improved sidewalks at its meeting today, projects targeted mainly in the citys south side. The sidewalks, part of the annual Sidewalk Gap Program, will be 5 feet wide...
Hamblin poetry collection focuses on Alzheimer's disease2When many people hear the name Robert Hamblin, their minds automatically assume the name William Faulkner will follow close behind. With good reason, since Hamblin is nationally and internationally known as a Faulkner expert. He has written...
'Bring the vibe': Inaugural Cape Be You Urban Dance Festival sets scene for futureLive vocals from hip-hop and soul artists Don and Red Velvet the Goddess echoed from a back lot as the first Cape Be You Urban Dance Festival gained momentum early Saturday afternoon in downtown Cape Girardeau. The duo, along with fellow artist...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 7/1/19Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of 6/17/19 Financial affairs n Monthly bills Action items Power, Light and Water Committee n Consider a motion changing the date of the board of alderman regular meeting from 6 p.m. Sept. 2 to 6 p.m....
Photo Gallery 6/30/19Cape Girardeau Community Art DayMoments from Cape Girardeau Community Art Day on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Ranney Park in Cape Girardeau. Local artist Malcolm McCrae said the event was a chance for people "to create and come together as a community to be able to celebrate each...
Photo Gallery 6/30/19Red Door Summer Block Party and Community MealLocals turned out for the Red Door Summer Block Party and Community Meal on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Christ Episcopal Church in Cape Girardeau. "This Sunday, because it happens to be Pride Month, we decided at Cape Pride as well as Cape PFLAG that...
Flood, sweat and fears: Combination of weather, trade disputes have farmers reelingIn spite of record rainfall, waterlogged fields, low commodity prices and a persistent trade war, Joe McCloskey considers himself luckier than most. This has been the most difficult year in my 40-year history of farming, McCloskey said. The...
Thousands of sandbags, 100 troops, three pumps added to Illinois flood fight as conditions worsenAlthough the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau has started a slow descent from near-record flood levels earlier this month, the water is still rising across the river in Alexander County, Illinois, as a result of recent heavy rainfall and flood...
Gregory named Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E commander1Philip Gregory has been named to replace Capt. Jeff Vitale as the new commander of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E. Vitale recently retired after 30 years with the highway patrol. I look forward to the new challenges and working with the...
Local News 6/28/19Safe House for Women unveils new facility3After months of anticipation, The Safe House for Women's new 18,000-square-feet shelter is fulfilling needs within Southeast Missouri. Executive director Jessica Hill said the facility's first official night was Wednesday, the first time the...
Most read 6/28/19Cape police arrest one man, search for another after gun fight in front of convenience store5Police have arrested a 22-year-old Cape Girardeau man and are searching for another man after a shootout Wednesday in front of a convenience store on North Sprigg Street. The incident occurred at 11:15 a.m. in front of Rhodes 101 Stop at 1126 N....
Most read 6/27/19Nell Holcomb Supt. Pannier set to retireDarryl Pannier came home 13 years ago to take charge of Nell Holcomb School. Now he is set to retire, bringing an end to a 31-year career in education. The school board has hired former Jackson schools assistant superintendent Bleau Deckerd as the...
Most read 6/26/19Flood remains stubborn; major relief in Illinois expected in early JulyNerves are getting frayed in McClure, Illinois, where floodwaters have surrounded the town and threaten to close the one remaining road out of the community. Everyone is aggravated, extremely worried and possibly mad, McClure Mayor Cheryle Dillon...
Most read 6/26/19Bucklew scheduled for execution again; U.S. Supreme Court denied appeal in April6The Missouri Supreme Court has set another execution date for convicted murderer Russell Bucklew, and this time former Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Morley Swingle hopes the punishment is carried out. The court Tuesday set Bucklews...
Most read 6/25/19Worst yet to come in Illinois flood fight2Sections of Illinois routes 3 and 146 remain closed today because of flooding along the Mississippi River and, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the worst is yet to come. Meanwhile, McClure and East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, are in...
"Plant A Row, Watch COPE Grow"
In 2018, University of Illinois Extension - Unit 27 began work on a Community Garden in Massac
county, through a grant program called Growing Illinois Food Access Allocation. (GIFAA) The Plant a
Row, Watch COPE Grow garden is a Community Food Donation Garden in Metropolis, IL. The garden
is part of a collaboration between University of Illinois Extensions Master Gardeners and
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education (SNAP-Ed). All of the produce harvested from
the garden is donated to the COPE food pantry, to help fight food insecurity in Massac county. In the
garden's first season, 70 pounds of produce was harvested and donated. This season, 100 pounds of
produce has already been harvested.
"We are only half way through our season." said Extension Program Coordinator, Lindsey
Sadler. "We have partnered with some amazing businesses and organizations in Metropolis. But we
are still seeking volunteers."
U of I Extension Unit 27 is searching for any individuals, groups and/or organizations who are
willing to volunteer their time to help maintain, water and harvest the garden in July and August.
"If you have been looking for a way to help out your neighbors, especially now, with the
flooding and so many people in need in our area - call me! It's a wonderful way to help feed our
communities! There is hope, when the garden grows!"
The garden is on Facebook at Facebook.com/PlantARowWatchCOPEGrow. The physical address of the garden is 511 W 8th Street in Metropolis. If you would like to volunteer, please contact Lindsey Sadler at 618-745-5200 or lrsadler@illinois.edu
