In 2018, University of Illinois Extension - Unit 27 began work on a Community Garden in Massac

county, through a grant program called Growing Illinois Food Access Allocation. (GIFAA) The Plant a

Row, Watch COPE Grow garden is a Community Food Donation Garden in Metropolis, IL. The garden

is part of a collaboration between University of Illinois Extensions Master Gardeners and

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education (SNAP-Ed). All of the produce harvested from

the garden is donated to the COPE food pantry, to help fight food insecurity in Massac county. In the

garden's first season, 70 pounds of produce was harvested and donated. This season, 100 pounds of

produce has already been harvested.

"We are only half way through our season." said Extension Program Coordinator, Lindsey

Sadler. "We have partnered with some amazing businesses and organizations in Metropolis. But we

are still seeking volunteers."

U of I Extension Unit 27 is searching for any individuals, groups and/or organizations who are

willing to volunteer their time to help maintain, water and harvest the garden in July and August.

"If you have been looking for a way to help out your neighbors, especially now, with the

flooding and so many people in need in our area - call me! It's a wonderful way to help feed our

communities! There is hope, when the garden grows!"

The garden is on Facebook at Facebook.com/PlantARowWatchCOPEGrow. The physical address of the garden is 511 W 8th Street in Metropolis. If you would like to volunteer, please contact Lindsey Sadler at 618-745-5200 or lrsadler@illinois.edu