Boys make large donation to St. Louis area hospital

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by JA
Tuesday, July 2, 2019
Brothers Tommy (2), Benny (7) and Danny (5) pose for a picture before unloading boxes at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.

Kids 4 Kids of SEMO is a service project started by kids, for kids. Kids 4 Kids mission is to help prevent children who are hospitalized, sick or injured, from being bored while in the hospital or dealing with the tough medical stuff.

Benny (7) and his brothers, made a donation of over 1,200 items to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital on Friday. There were 1,100 activities including small toys, art supplies and craft kids. Included in the donation was also individually packaged snacks for parent and family carts.

The next delivery of items is schedule for August 2nd at St. Louis Children's Hospital. They expect to donate a minimum of 1,000 items to that hospital as well.

For more information on their mission, check out their Facebook page.

Danny (5), Tommy (2) and Benny (7) post for a picture with a Patient Life Coordinator outside the Cardinal Glennon Children's Foundation.

http://www.facebook.com/kids4kidssemo

