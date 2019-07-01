Dell selected 1st Team All-State Class 3 Baseball

David Dell, formally of Campbell, was selected 1st Team All- State for 2019 Missouri Class 3 High School Baseball. Dell just finished his Junior year at Blair Oaks High School in Wardsville, where the Falcons captured the Missouri Class 3 State Title. Dell also was selected 1st Team All-Conference; 1st Team All-District and broke the Blair Oaks school record for most triples in a single season.

Dell is the son of Lance and Mitzi Dell of Wardsville, Missouri, and grandson of Earl and Carolyn Dell, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Don and Patsyie Moses of Ironton, Missouri.

http://www.newstribune.com/news/sports/prep/story/2019/jun/25/area-players-earn-...