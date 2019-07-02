Thank you to honest people

Letter to the Editor

Thank you for taking time to read this.

Last year around Christmas my husband and I were in Walmart. We left the store not realizing I had left my cell phone lying on the counter. My husband got a call from one of our daughters. Someone had found my phone and finally, after trying several times to call my number, got our other daughter who lives in Wisconsin. She in-turn called our daughter here who picked up the phone from the lady who found it.

Well, last week I dropped my Mastercard on the lot of Walmart and realized it several minutes later while at another store. When I told my husband that I had lost my card, he said he remembered a lady picking up a card on the parking lot of Walmart. Going back to Walmart, I ran in and asked the checkout lady if they had found a Mastercard, and she replied a lady had brought one in and she had taken it to customer service where I thankfully picked it up.

I am writing this to say a big thank you to the two ladies who returned my phone and card. It is heartwarming to know there are people out there in this world who are honest. I don't know their names, but I want to thank them for being honest. May God richly bless them and may the favor be returned to them 100 fold.

MARY ANN KAGLE, Cape Girardeau