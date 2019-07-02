Missouri is a beautiful state, and you want a beautiful lawn to match. Perhaps youve tried everything to get the grass youve always wanted, short of calling a professional lawn maintenance company. It really isnt hard to change the look of your lawn, as long as you learn a little bit more about turfgrass. The University of Missouri has offered some helpful tips:

According to some of the best lawn service specialists, choosing the type of grass you grow is the key. There are so many different factors that come into play when you make your decision. You should consider the lawns history. Does it presently have or has it ever had any pest control problems? Find out if the lawn has or has ever had diseases. Determine what type of grass grows best in the region youre in. Unfortunately, there are many variables when it comes to choosing grass seeds. But good quality lawns are resistant to disease, have good color and have high density. Still, our climate plays a major role.

Missouri is located in the transition zone, which means both warm season and cool season grasses have adapted here but not fully. All the more reason to talk with professionals about the type of seed you should be using. You will really appreciate our expertise.

Late August will begin seeding season for cool season yards like fescue and various other types. Now is the time to speak to a professional about developing that strategy to take your yard to the next step to thrive and flourish.

As it appears the constant rainstorms we were receiving the past few months have potentially settled down, dont forget to implement a watering strategy for your grass. Give us a call if you need tips on how much and when to water; we are happy and available to help.

Ryan Dillick is the operation and sales manager for Green Grass Guys.