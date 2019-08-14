Membership that Matters

Each year, the Cape Chamber releases an annual report. This document serves as a great reminder of why the Cape Chamber exists and outlines exactly what were up to. If you are considering Chamber membership or would just appreciate a refresher, here are a few quick facts:

In 2018, the Cape Chamber:

Consisted of 1,504 representatives from 856 businesses

At the Cape Chamber, the business joins as the member with representatives listed within the membership. We offer four levels of investment  learn more here.

Hosted 79 ribbon-cutting and ground-breaking ceremonies

Few things are as exciting to a business owner as the day they open, expand or recognize a significant anniversary. As a Chamber, we enjoy organizing and participating in the celebration.

Offered 262 opportunities to connect

The Cape Chamber understands the importance of offering networking opportunities for our members to establish and strengthen relationships, so each month we host First Friday Coffee and Business After Hours.

Shared your information on the Membership Directory with 422,362 views

One of the beautiful things about membership with the Cape Chamber is that you dont have to attend events to get value out of your membership  the Membership Directory is always working for you.

Matched more than 50 students in the connectCAPE program

connectCAPE helps bridge the gap between employers and students through eight hours of job shadowing. Established in 2016, connectCAPE has recently expanded to include both university students and high school students.

Worked 14 active economic development projects representing 415 new jobs and $51 million in investment

When you invest in the Cape Chamber, you are investing not only in your future, but also in the future of Cape Girardeau as we work to remain the regional hub for business, education and health care.

Retained 87 percent of our members

The Cape Chamber stands above both the overall national average retention rate for Chamber of Commerce (85.5 percent) and the average retention rate for chambers of our size (84 percent).