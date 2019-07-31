Improving Soft Skills in Our Community

What do we frequently hear from our existing employers about job applicants?

From businesses to schools, churches to parents, charities to civic organizations, there is much discussion about the lack of soft skills  which are essential skills for succeeding in the workplace and in life  in the world today.

In response, the Cape Chamber created Capable in the fall of 2018. Capable is an essential skills awareness campaign that brings individuals together to create a common language and better connect our community with key resources. An enhanced focus on these critical skills is helping individuals throughout Cape Girardeau County become more prepared for life and work.

Highlighted essential skills are based off of the 4 Cs: communication, collaboration, creativity and critical thinking. Each month, partners and local businesses are focusing on the following skills, learning exactly what these skills are and how employees can become better at them:

-Assertiveness

-Empathy

-Political and cultural awareness

-Initiative

-Integrity

-Patience and understanding

-Coachability

-Decisiveness

-Focus

-Resourcefulness

-Curiosity

-Objectivity

For more information about the program, call the Cape Chamber at (573) 335-3312.