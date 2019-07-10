5 Reasons to Join Your Local Chamber of Commerce

Are you looking for new ways to market your business?

The Cape Chamber offers tons of opportunities to connect with local business owners, entrepreneurs and thought leaders in your community. If youre not sure if joining the Chamber is a wise investment, here are five reasons to join your local Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce:

1. Gain Credibility Within Your Community

Joining the Cape Chamber can be a huge credibility booster. In fact, Chamber membership can boost your business reputation by 57 percent.

The Cape Chamber supports you as you experience this growing positive perception of your business. As a member of the Cape Chamber, you will receive a membership plaque, window cling and an e-plaque to assure visitors youre part of a great network.

2. Enjoy Endless Networking Opportunities

Membership to the Cape Chamber includes entrance to ongoing networking events. Each month, the Cape Chamber hosts First Friday Coffee and Business After Hours to give our members the opportunity to establish connections.

3. Extend Your Voice to Local and State Government

The Cape Chamber is committed to protecting the community of local businesses and is a powerful force in opposing or fighting for regulations that could harm or impact the business community. When a group of businesses come together to make a stand, their voices are more impactful and more likely to be heard.

4. Experience a Flexible Range of Support and Events

You may be thinking your business is too small or your schedule is too busy to get involved in and attend Chamber meetings or events. If you cant spare any time at the moment, you can still benefit from our members-only resources, membership listings, information sharing and business referrals and discounts.

5. Invest in the Future of Your Community

The Cape Chamber is an innovative problem solver  we spend 100 percent of our time on issues of economic development and community betterment, and our work results in a better quality of life for everyone in our area. When you sign the dotted line, you are signing on to support our ongoing efforts to improve the state of the workforce in our region, to bring business to our community and more!

Do you belong to the Cape Chamber? If not, why wait?