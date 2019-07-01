Prayer 7-1-19

More to explore
Cape expected to approve sidewalk installation today3The Cape Girardeau City Council is expected to approve a contract for new or improved sidewalks at its meeting today, projects targeted mainly in the citys south side. The sidewalks, part of the annual Sidewalk Gap Program, will be 5 feet wide...
Hamblin poetry collection focuses on Alzheimer's disease1When many people hear the name Robert Hamblin, their minds automatically assume the name William Faulkner will follow close behind. With good reason, since Hamblin is nationally and internationally known as a Faulkner expert. He has written...
'Bring the vibe': Inaugural Cape Be You Urban Dance Festival sets scene for futureLive vocals from hip-hop and soul artists Don and Red Velvet the Goddess echoed from a back lot as the first Cape Be You Urban Dance Festival gained momentum early Saturday afternoon in downtown Cape Girardeau. The duo, along with fellow artist...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 7/1/19Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of 6/17/19 Financial affairs n Monthly bills Action items Power, Light and Water Committee n Consider a motion changing the date of the board of alderman regular meeting from 6 p.m. Sept. 2 to 6 p.m....
Photo Gallery 6/30/19Cape Girardeau Community Art DayMoments from Cape Girardeau Community Art Day on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Ranney Park in Cape Girardeau. Local artist Malcolm McCrae said the event was a chance for people "to create and come together as a community to be able to celebrate each...
Photo Gallery 6/30/19Red Door Summer Block Party and Community MealLocals turned out for the Red Door Summer Block Party and Community Meal on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Christ Episcopal Church in Cape Girardeau. "This Sunday, because it happens to be Pride Month, we decided at Cape Pride as well as Cape PFLAG that...
Flood, sweat and fears: Combination of weather, trade disputes have farmers reelingIn spite of record rainfall, waterlogged fields, low commodity prices and a persistent trade war, Joe McCloskey considers himself luckier than most. This has been the most difficult year in my 40-year history of farming, McCloskey said. The...
Thousands of sandbags, 100 troops, three pumps added to Illinois flood fight as conditions worsenAlthough the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau has started a slow descent from near-record flood levels earlier this month, the water is still rising across the river in Alexander County, Illinois, as a result of recent heavy rainfall and flood...
Gregory named Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E commander1Philip Gregory has been named to replace Capt. Jeff Vitale as the new commander of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E. Vitale recently retired after 30 years with the highway patrol. I look forward to the new challenges and working with the...
Safe House for Women unveils new facility3After months of anticipation, The Safe House for Women's new 18,000-square-feet shelter is fulfilling needs within Southeast Missouri. Executive director Jessica Hill said the facility's first official night was Wednesday, the first time the...
Assisted-living facility for dementia planned for Cape2Planning is underway for a new 94-bed assisted-living and memory care facility in Cape Girardeau. Newbridge Management, LLC, of Cape Girardeau intends to file a certificate of need application today with the Missouri Health Facilities Review...
Survey: Cape residents divided over buffer zones for marijuana businessesCape Girardeau residents are divided over just how far away to keep medical marijuana dispensaries from churches, schools and day cares. Early results from the city's online survey found 40.6% of 160 respondent favored a buffer zone of 200 feet in...
24 medical marijuana applications filed in 8th Congressional Dist.At least two dozen pre-applications have been filed with the state of Missouri for proposed medical marijuana dispensary and cultivation facilities in Southeast Missouri's 8th Congressional District. The number could be even higher as the Missouri...
Cape police arrest one man, search for another after gun fight in front of convenience store5Police have arrested a 22-year-old Cape Girardeau man and are searching for another man after a shootout Wednesday in front of a convenience store on North Sprigg Street. The incident occurred at 11:15 a.m. in front of Rhodes 101 Stop at 1126 N....
Pleading with the Guard: McClure mayor wants troops to help sandbag, but policy forbidsEfforts to hold back the floodwaters in Southern Illinois has sparked a dispute over use of National Guard troops for sandbagging. In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, McClure, Illinois, Mayor Cheryle Dillon voiced frustration over refusal of...
Nell Holcomb Supt. Pannier set to retireDarryl Pannier came home 13 years ago to take charge of Nell Holcomb School. Now he is set to retire, bringing an end to a 31-year career in education. The school board has hired former Jackson schools assistant superintendent Bleau Deckerd as the...
Jefferson Elementary presents at annual international tech conferenceFive students from Jefferson Elementary School -- one of 40 groups selected worldwide -- presented original ideas for new technology Wednesday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. With more than 20,000 educators in attendance,...
Route T in Perry County reduced for pavement workRoute T in Perry County from Route BB to Highway 51 in Perryville, Missouri, will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews construct new shoulders and make pavement improvements. A Missouri Department of Transportation news...
Hooked on fishing
Cape Girardeau County agenda 6/27/19Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for June 24 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine...
Flood remains stubborn; major relief in Illinois expected in early JulyNerves are getting frayed in McClure, Illinois, where floodwaters have surrounded the town and threaten to close the one remaining road out of the community. Everyone is aggravated, extremely worried and possibly mad, McClure Mayor Cheryle Dillon...
Bucklew scheduled for execution again; U.S. Supreme Court denied appeal in April6The Missouri Supreme Court has set another execution date for convicted murderer Russell Bucklew, and this time former Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Morley Swingle hopes the punishment is carried out. The court Tuesday set Bucklews...
Stoddard County decides to settle tax case with Ameren2BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- Stoddard County decided to withdraw from a lawsuit against Ameren Missouri at a special meeting Thursday night at the Stoddard County Justice Center. The Stoddard County Commission called the meeting to discuss what to do next, as...
Local News 6/25/19Worst yet to come in Illinois flood fight2Sections of Illinois routes 3 and 146 remain closed today because of flooding along the Mississippi River and, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the worst is yet to come. Meanwhile, McClure and East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, are in...
Most read 6/25/19Local parks lose many trees, shelter, dugout roofs from stormDowned trees and limbs littered the region Monday in the aftermath of a severe storm Friday as crews worked to clear and haul away the debris. Among area parks, the hardest hit was Jackson City Park. The park is a mess. ... Weve got to get it...
Most read 6/22/19Storm leaves wide path of damage, outages in Jackson, Cape, Scott CityA fast-moving storm roared through the Jackson and Cape Girardeau area Friday afternoon, downing trees and power lines, and damaging roofs. Lightning struck Cornerstone Wesleyan Church in Scott City, setting the building ablaze. More than 5,500...