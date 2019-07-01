Business briefs

Perry County Historical Society

A bicentennial book is being compiled to coincide with the 200th anniversary of the founding of Perry County. The book will contain a history of the county from 1921 to 2021, alongside the histories of businesses, schools, churches, cemeteries, civic/social/fraternal organizations, historic sites and farms that have had a lasting impact in the county. Residents and businesses are invited to email history submissions to percohistsoc@yahoo.com; mail submissions to P.O. Box 97, Perryville, Missouri, 63775; or drop submissions off at 108 S. Progress Drive in Perryville. All submissions are due by Thursday, August 1. For information on submission format, contact (573) 768-2470.

BG's Old Tyme Deli

BG's Old Tyme Deli held their grand reopening June 1, commemorated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Happy Hour and dinner specials, giveaways and the launch of a new loyalty rewards program. The restaurant has implemented many changes, including a nonsmoking facility, remodeled interior and Sunday hours of business.

The Shipyard Music Festival

The Shipyard Music Festival is back at Ivers Square in Cape Girardeau for its second year, September 27 and 28, 2019. This year, the festival will feature 11 bands, co-headlined by Jukebox the Ghost and Colony House. The festival is presented by the Isle Casino Cape Girardeau and sponsored by United Airlines, River Radio, Drury Hotels, Saint Francis Healthcare System, Visit Cape, Bud Light, The Bank of Missouri and La Croix Church. Crew partners include mary jane burgers + brew, the Southeast Missourian, Horizon Screen Printing and Promotional Products, and Schaefer's Electrical Enclosures. Community partners include The Scout, Hudson Chiropractic, Cenet, Community Improvement District, Southeast Missouri State University and Shine Medical Aesthetics. Tickets are on sale at shipyardfest.com.

Old Town Cape

Marla Mills, executive director of Old Town Cape, announced plans to leave the position at the end of the summer. During Mills' 13 years as executive director of the organization, a casino and hotel opened in downtown Cape Girardeau. Other notable accomplishments include the development of the Cape Riverfront Market, facilitation of community and business workshops, creation of downtown Cape Girardeau Community Improvement District, development of a downtown tax increment financing district, Great American Main Street Award (2015), Broadway and Main Street streetscape improvements including a public restroom, Partners in Preservation grant award of more than $127,000 to revitalize Ivers Square and installation of a United States Colored Troop Memorial statue on its grounds. Old Town Cape is launching a national search for a new director, and Mills will assist in the transition.

SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence (SADI)

Maryann Gudermuth, founder and executive director of the SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence (SADI), retired May 31. Gudermuth founded SADI in Cape Girardeau in the late 1980s, securing funding for the organization in 1993. Donna Thompson takes Gudermuth's place as executive director of the organization.

Standard Democrat

Mike Jensen, publisher of the Standard Democrat in Sikeston, Missouri, retired May 31. Jensen spent nearly 50 years in the newspaper business and in 1972 helped launch the Bulletin Journal newspaper in Cape Girardeau.

The Southeast Missouri Food Bank

The Southeast Missouri Food Bank was named one of the "40 best food banks in America" in an article recently published by MSN.com. The article listed the Sikeston, Missouri-based food bank as No. 22 on its top 40 list.

Top of the Marq

Top of the Marq on the seventh floor of the historic Marquette Tower will offer panoramic views of downtown Cape Girardeau along with a cocktail bar and a "social" menu designed to appeal to a variety of tastes. It is projected to open in early July.

