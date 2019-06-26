Semo Prom Mothers announces new Teen rep for 2019-20

More to explore
Pleading with the Guard: McClure mayor wants troops to help sandbag, but policy forbidsEfforts to hold back the floodwaters in Southern Illinois has sparked a dispute over use of National Guard troops for sandbagging. In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, McClure, Illinois, Mayor Cheryle Dillon voiced frustration over refusal of...
Nell Holcomb Supt. Pannier set to retireDarryl Pannier came home 13 years ago to take charge of Nell Holcomb School. Now he is set to retire, bringing an end to a 31-year career in education. The school board has hired former Jackson schools assistant superintendent Bleau Deckerd as the...
Jefferson Elementary presents at annual international tech conferenceFive students from Jefferson Elementary School -- one of 40 groups selected worldwide -- presented original ideas for new technology Wednesday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. With more than 20,000 educators in attendance,...
Route T in Perry County reduced for pavement workRoute T in Perry County from Route BB to Highway 51 in Perryville, Missouri, will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews construct new shoulders and make pavement improvements. A Missouri Department of Transportation news...
Hooked on fishing
Cape Girardeau County agenda 6/27/19Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for June 24 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine...
Flood remains stubborn; major relief in Illinois expected in early JulyNerves are getting frayed in McClure, Illinois, where floodwaters have surrounded the town and threaten to close the one remaining road out of the community. Everyone is aggravated, extremely worried and possibly mad, McClure Mayor Cheryle Dillon...
Bucklew scheduled for execution again; U.S. Supreme Court denied appeal in April6The Missouri Supreme Court has set another execution date for convicted murderer Russell Bucklew, and this time former Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Morley Swingle hopes the punishment is carried out. The court Tuesday set Bucklews...
Stoddard County decides to settle tax case with Ameren2BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- Stoddard County decided to withdraw from a lawsuit against Ameren Missouri at a special meeting Thursday night at the Stoddard County Justice Center. The Stoddard County Commission called the meeting to discuss what to do next, as...
Worst yet to come in Illinois flood fight2Sections of Illinois routes 3 and 146 remain closed today because of flooding along the Mississippi River and, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the worst is yet to come. Meanwhile, McClure and East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, are in...
Local parks lose many trees, shelter, dugout roofs from stormDowned trees and limbs littered the region Monday in the aftermath of a severe storm Friday as crews worked to clear and haul away the debris. Among area parks, the hardest hit was Jackson City Park. The park is a mess. ... Weve got to get it...
Public works director: Storm cleanup in Jackson to 'take weeks'After spending the weekend in what he called crisis mode, Jackson Public Works director Kent Peetz said Monday the citys primary focus has shifted from power restoration to cleaning up debris from the storm that blew through the community last...
Scott County Central School District hires new superintendentSIKESTON, Mo. Scott County Central School District has hired a new superintendent. Brian Hukel will begin the position when the new fiscal year begins July 1. He was officially hired during a June 10 meeting of the Scott Central School...
Fire leaves Scott City congregation without a churchCornerstone Wesleyan Church has been a traditional gathering spot during the annual Fisher family reunion, but this year plans changed. During Friday afternoons storm, the building caught fire resulting in the destruction of the structure at 210...
Area residents assess damage, clean up after Friday stormThe Chester, Illinois, bridge across the Mississippi River has reopened, but area residents are still dealing with the fallout from Friday afternoons storm and area flooding. The Highway 51 Chester Bridge, which connects Perry County, Missouri,...
Scott County sues opioid firms for damages, adding to list of governments seeking damages6Scott County government has sued a St. Louis-based manufacturer of prescription opioids and its subsidiary for damages. The six-count lawsuit was filed earlier this month in St. Louis County Circuit Court against Mallinckrodt and SpecGx LLC. It...
Sikeston man back in custody after failing to appear in court1CHARLESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston, Missouri, man facing multiple felony charges who failed to appear in court earlier this month was apprehended by police late Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. According to Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell, about...
Photo Gallery 6/23/19We will rebuild: Fire leaves congregation without a churchDuring Friday afternoons storm, Cornerstone Wesleyan Church caught fire resulting in the destruction of the structure at 210 E. Outer Road in Scott City. It was very hard to watch, the Rev. Tommy Miller said. Its a building, but the church is...
Storm leaves wide path of damage, outages in Jackson, Cape, Scott CityA fast-moving storm roared through the Jackson and Cape Girardeau area Friday afternoon, downing trees and power lines, and damaging roofs. Lightning struck Cornerstone Wesleyan Church in Scott City, setting the building ablaze. More than 5,500...
Officials: Ill. routes 3, 146 and Bill Emerson Bridge closedRoute 3 near McClure, Illinois, and Route 146 in Alexander County, Illinois, closed at 7 p.m. Friday because of high water from Mississippi River flooding, according to Illinois Department of Transportation on Friday. It also forced the closure of...
Cape airport boardings on track to break 10,000-passenger threshold2Boardings at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport are on track to break the 10,000-passenger threshold this year for the first time in more than two decades. The achievement would boost federal funding for the airport, which has been a major goal of...
Artist Malcolm McCrae to debut mobile community center next weekAirbrush artist and culture enthusiast Malcolm McCrae will unveil a renovated 40-foot community center on wheels during the first Community Art Day on June 30 at Ranney Park in Cape Girardeau. The bus Pollination Station was originally built...
Sports radio station offline due to flooded transmitter buildingFlooding along the Mississippi River has claimed a Mississippi River Radio transmitter, knocking a Cape Girardeau radio station off the air. KGIR, also known as SEMO ESPN 1220AM, has been off the air since Monday when floodwaters near East Cape...
Friday 'Newsies' performance at River Campus canceledThe performance of Newsies scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Southeast Missouri State Universitys River Campus was canceled because of a power outage caused by storms Friday evening, according to a news release from the university ...
Most read 6/21/19Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, fired deputy in fight over dog8Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury's firing of a deputy, who is running against him for sheriff, has sparked a dispute over the future of the department's police dog for which the deputy served as handler. Carl Rose, the deputy, said Drury took the dog...
Most read 6/21/19Drury responds, defends decision to fire deputy who announced he would run for sheriff3Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury said the conduct of deputy Carl Rose this year led to his firing Monday. Rose, of Sikeston, Missouri, has accused Drury of terminating him because he is running against the sheriff in the 2020 election. But Drury...
Most read 6/20/19Center Junction interchange project delayed after high bids2Want to read more about the interchange project? Find this story on semissourian.com and follow the links. https://www.semissourian.com/story/2491324.html https://www.semissourian.com/story/2539576.html State highway officials have decided to revise...
Most read 6/19/19Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury fires deputy who is running for his job4Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury has fired a deputy who is running against him for sheriff and was the departments 2018 employee of the year. Carl Rose of Sikeston, Missouri, is running as a Republican candidate for sheriff in the 2020 election. He...
