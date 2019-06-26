Semo Prom Mothers announces new Teen rep for 2019-20

Katee Hull, senior at Jackson High School is the new2019/20 teen rep for Semo Prom Mothers of First Presbyterian Church. Katee's duties will be to help market Semo Prom Mothers to area schools, and help with sorting racks and assisting at Open Houses. She will also be at the Semo Prom Mothers /First Presbyterian Church booth at Jackson Homecomers.

Our first open house will be August 23/24th. Girls can already sign up for their appointment if they are in need of formal attire for their school events. Go to our Doodle link on facebook to schedule your appointment now!

Katee is the daughter of Veronica and Robert Hull.