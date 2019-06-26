The Cape Chambers Womens Network is all about professional growth. Created in 2017, the group exists for the working women in our community to cultivate their leadership skills, personal contacts and career opportunities.

If the Womens Network sounds like something youre interested in, here are the details you need to know:

Who can be involved?

Any woman who is employed by a Chamber member is welcome to attend Womens Network events, regardless if she is listed as a representative on the Chamber membership or not.

What is the cost to be part of the Womens Network?

There is no fee to be a member of the Womens Network; however, some events do have a small cost associated.

When are events?

Womens Network hosts events the second Thursday every-other month at various times. Events include speaker series luncheons and social mixers to provide opportunities for continued development and networking.

How do I keep up-to-date with Womens Network?

To keep an eye on upcoming Women's Network events, visit our calendar. You can also stay in the loop with all things Womens Network by joining our Facebook Group.

When is the next event?

Our next Womens Network event is July 11, 2019, at which Missouris First Lady, Theresa Parson, will join us for lunch to share about JAG-Missouri. Registration for the event closes July 1  secure your spot today!

For more information, contact Kim Voelker at kvoelker@capechamber.com.