*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian
Letter to the Editor

Thanks to Shaken Fury volunteers

Tuesday, June 25, 2019

A great big "Thank You" to volunteers participating in the recent Shaken Fury exercise held in Cape Girardeau. These volunteers gave the professionals actual live victims to simulate real world experience. The search dogs were able to work finding live victims in the building rubble and in the CJH building. Many victims had completed CERT class, and this added depth to their training also. Thanks to the agencies allowing their staff to volunteer: SADI, City of Cape, Cape Police Department including their Explorer Post Cadets, Cape Schools, Cape County Health Center and SoutheastHEALTH.

James (Jm) Watkins, Regional E/Cape CERT coordinator