Prayer 6-25-19

More to explore
-
Worst yet to come in Illinois flood fightSections of Illinois routes 3 and 146 remain closed today because of flooding along the Mississippi River and, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the worst is yet to come. Meanwhile, McClure and East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, are in...
-
Local parks lose many trees, shelter, dugout roofs from stormDowned trees and limbs littered the region Monday in the aftermath of a severe storm Friday as crews worked to clear and haul away the debris. Among area parks, the hardest hit was Jackson City Park. The park is a mess. ... Weve got to get it...
-
Public works director: Storm cleanup in Jackson to 'take weeks'After spending the weekend in what he called crisis mode, Jackson Public Works director Kent Peetz said Monday the citys primary focus has shifted from power restoration to cleaning up debris from the storm that blew through the community last...
-
Scott County Central School District hires new superintendentSIKESTON, Mo. Scott County Central School District has hired a new superintendent. Brian Hukel will begin the position when the new fiscal year begins July 1. He was officially hired during a June 10 meeting of the Scott Central School...
-
Fire leaves Scott City congregation without a churchCornerstone Wesleyan Church has been a traditional gathering spot during the annual Fisher family reunion, but this year plans changed. During Friday afternoons storm, the building caught fire resulting in the destruction of the structure at 210...
-
Area residents assess damage, clean up after Friday stormThe Chester, Illinois, bridge across the Mississippi River has reopened, but area residents are still dealing with the fallout from Friday afternoons storm and area flooding. The Highway 51 Chester Bridge, which connects Perry County, Missouri,...
-
Scott County sues opioid firms for damages, adding to list of governments seeking damages6Scott County government has sued a St. Louis-based manufacturer of prescription opioids and its subsidiary for damages. The six-count lawsuit was filed earlier this month in St. Louis County Circuit Court against Mallinckrodt and SpecGx LLC. It...
-
Sikeston man back in custody after failing to appear in court1CHARLESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston, Missouri, man facing multiple felony charges who failed to appear in court earlier this month was apprehended by police late Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. According to Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell, about...
-
-
-
Photo Gallery 6/23/19We will rebuild: Fire leaves congregation without a churchDuring Friday afternoons storm, Cornerstone Wesleyan Church caught fire resulting in the destruction of the structure at 210 E. Outer Road in Scott City. It was very hard to watch, the Rev. Tommy Miller said. Its a building, but the church is...
-
Storm leaves wide path of damage, outages in Jackson, Cape, Scott CityA fast-moving storm roared through the Jackson and Cape Girardeau area Friday afternoon, downing trees and power lines, and damaging roofs. Lightning struck Cornerstone Wesleyan Church in Scott City, setting the building ablaze. More than 5,500...
-
Officials: Ill. routes 3, 146 and Bill Emerson Bridge closedRoute 3 near McClure, Illinois, and Route 146 in Alexander County, Illinois, closed at 7 p.m. Friday because of high water from Mississippi River flooding, according to Illinois Department of Transportation on Friday. It also forced the closure of...
-
Cape airport boardings on track to break 10,000-passenger threshold2Boardings at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport are on track to break the 10,000-passenger threshold this year for the first time in more than two decades. The achievement would boost federal funding for the airport, which has been a major goal of...
-
Artist Malcolm McCrae to debut mobile community center next weekAirbrush artist and culture enthusiast Malcolm McCrae will unveil a renovated 40-foot community center on wheels during the first Community Art Day on June 30 at Ranney Park in Cape Girardeau. The bus Pollination Station was originally built...
-
Sports radio station offline due to flooded transmitter buildingFlooding along the Mississippi River has claimed a Mississippi River Radio transmitter, knocking a Cape Girardeau radio station off the air. KGIR, also known as SEMO ESPN 1220AM, has been off the air since Monday when floodwaters near East Cape...
-
Friday 'Newsies' performance at River Campus canceledThe performance of Newsies scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Southeast Missouri State Universitys River Campus was canceled because of a power outage caused by storms Friday evening, according to a news release from the university ...
-
-
-
Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, fired deputy in fight over dog7Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury's firing of a deputy, who is running against him for sheriff, has sparked a dispute over the future of the department's police dog for which the deputy served as handler. Carl Rose, the deputy, said Drury took the dog...
-
Hospitals cite obesity, mental health, cancer among top health priorities in assessmentsHospitals cite obesity, mental health, cancer among top health priorities in assessments A joint study by Cape Girardeau's hospitals, in cooperation with several county health departments, has identified a number of community health concerns...
-
Driving safety, evacuation protocol discussed at McClure meetingMCCLURE, Ill. -- Village of McClure officials addressed several flooding concerns Thursday during a town hall-style meeting at Sparks Ministries Church. The flooding of routes 3 and 146 in Alexander County, Illinois, have caused travel delays and...
-
Drury responds, defends decision to fire deputy who announced he would run for sheriff3Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury said the conduct of deputy Carl Rose this year led to his firing Monday. Rose, of Sikeston, Missouri, has accused Drury of terminating him because he is running against the sheriff in the 2020 election. But Drury...
-
-
Cape Be You Urban Festival set for June 291Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio owner Micheal Curry is set to mix culture and hip-hop through the inaugural Cape Be You Urban Festival on June 29 in Cape Girardeau. The celebration -- at 707 Broadway -- will incorporate the third installment of...
-
Wreck kills one, injures four in Scott CountyA Mounds, Illinois, man was killed Tuesday afternoon when the vehicle he was driving in the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 crossed the median and collided with two southbound vehicles. The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. south of the Benton...
-
Center Junction interchange project delayed after high bids2Want to read more about the interchange project? Find this story on semissourian.com and follow the links. https://www.semissourian.com/story/2491324.html https://www.semissourian.com/story/2539576.html State highway officials have decided to revise...
-
Road weary: Highways still underwater; officials expect reopenings soonAlthough the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau has dropped more than 2 feet over the past week, seepage on the Illinois side of the river continues to cause significant flooding in Alexander County. Meanwhile, the Missouri Department of...
-
Cape police step up patrols in response to series of shootings4More information about the banquet hall shooting can be found at semissourian.com. Find this story and follow the links. https://www.semissourian.com/story/2605126.html https://www.semissourian.com/story/2605834.html Cape Girardeau police are...
-
Most read 6/19/19Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury fires deputy who is running for his job4Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury has fired a deputy who is running against him for sheriff and was the departments 2018 employee of the year. Carl Rose of Sikeston, Missouri, is running as a Republican candidate for sheriff in the 2020 election. He...
-
Most read 6/18/19Isle Casino sold again; purchaser calls property 'quality asset'3A Colorado-based casino company announced Monday it has entered into an agreement to purchase operating assets at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau and has indicated a hotel could be added to the property in the future. In addition, Century Casinos...
-
Most read 6/18/19Judge sentences immigrant living illegally in Cape County to prison3A man living in the country illegally was sentenced Monday to 18 months in federal prison after he unlawfully re-entered the United States and was arrested in Cape Girardeau County. Gabriel Santos-Caporal, 29, of Mexico was sentenced by U.S....
-
Most read 6/17/19Business Notebook: Restaurant updates; touring agriculture; time to renew Jackson business, contractors licenses; and keeping coolI've been asked a lot lately about the status of various restaurant projects in the Cape Girardeau area, so here's a quick update on several of them: Although he's not targeting a specific date, Top of the Marq managing partner Keller Ford told me...