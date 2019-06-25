How to update furniture cheaply with chalk paint

Want to spruce up your home décor while on a tight budget? Buying all new furniture might be out of the question. Save the money, reinvent the furniture you already have in the attic or basement and paint it.

One of the best ways to do this is with chalk paint, and personally, I love to use chalk paint by Annie Sloan.

Chalk paint is so easy to use! It is extremely forgiving and less messy compared to most latex paint. It dries much faster, plus you can create beautiful layers of color in a way that you cant with latex paint.

Here is the best part: Because good quality chalk paint has much better coverage, it is less expensive.

I do recommend getting a paintbrush specifically for chalk painting. It helps create a beautiful texture.

Just like any paint project, you will want to prepare the furniture by removing any hardware, fill any holes or cracks, lightly sand with a fine grade sandpaper, and wipe away any dust with linseed oil and cheesecloth to create a smooth surface. Now youre ready to paint!

You will want to lightly layer the paint in one direction and sand in between layers to create an even and smooth finish. Or brush in multiple directions to add texture.

When youre done painting, you need to seal the piece with wax or lacquer.

Chalk paint wax can come in multiple colors to add layers of color or distressed looks to your furniture.

When you add the wax, you want to brush it on with a specialized chalk paint wax brush in a very thin layer. I like to brush it on, then buff it off with a lint-free cloth.

Put the finishing touches on your furniture by adding fun new knobs or hardware. Then sit back and admire your hard work!

Nikki Burton is the owner of Blackbird Monogram & Gift.