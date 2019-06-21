*Menu
Cape Girardeau Evening Lions Award Calvin R. Wells Scholarships

User-submitted story by David Baldwin
Friday, June 21, 2019
Cape Girardeau Evening Lions Club President Calvin Wells (c) congratulates Whitney Unterreiner (l) and Ashley Stone (r) for their receiving the 2019 Calvin R. Wells Scholarship

The Cape Girardeau Evening Lions Club awarded the Calvin R. Wells Scholarship to Ashley Stone of Cape Girardeau and Whitney Unterreiner of Frohna.

Ashley Stone is a graduate of Cape Central High School and will be attending Southeast Missouri State University.

Whitney Unterreiner is a graduate of Saxony Lutheran High School and will be attending Greenville University.

