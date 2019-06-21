Want to serve your city? Here's an opportunity.

Editorial

Are you passionate about your community, care about how the city spends its money, are interested about what services it provides, and live in Ward 3?

Now is a good time to raise your hand.

The Cape Girardeau City Council will be looking to fill the vacancy created by Councilman Victor Gunn. Gunn is leaving office, because he's moving outside the ward due to a family health issue.

The city will discuss the appointment process at its July 1 meeting, and Mayor Bob Fox said he expects the council will invite interested residents of Ward 3 to submit applications.

Council members will then appoint a person to fill the vacancy. The Ward 5 term will end in April, when voters will elect a new councilman.

So if you live in Ward 3 and want to be involved with city government, you might start thinking about an application.

In the meantime, we tip our cap to Victor Gunn for his community involvement on the city council, and wish him the best.