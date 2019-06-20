Girl Scouts Recongized for Earning Girl Scout Gold Award

Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland congratulates Taylor Klipfel and Madelyn Sparks for earning the Girl Scout Gold Award. They were acknowledged with Girl Scouts highest honor at Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartlands Girl Scout Gold Award Celebration on June 1, 2019. In total, 14 Girl Scouts from across Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland earned the Girl Scout Gold Award this year.

Klipfel, a junior at Notre Dame High School, is the daughter of Travis and Laura Klipfel. Her Gold Award Project, SEMO Teen Volunteer Initiative and Special Olympics Victory Village Re-Vamp, encouraged teens to get involved in their community through volunteerism. The most important thing she learned through her Gold Award was goal setting and time management.

Sparks, a junior at Central High School, is the daughter of Adam and Giboney Sparks. Her Gold Award Project, Stand & Protect, recognized the need for a safety education plan for faith communities. Through her project she saw how her ideas could influence and teach others. She feels more confident now and wont be scared to act.

Earning the Girl Scout Gold Award is truly a remarkable achievement, and these young women exemplify leadership in all its forms, said Anne Soots, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland. They saw a need in their communities and took action. Their extraordinary dedication, perseverance, and leadership is making the world a better place.

By earning the Girl Scout Gold Award, these extraordinary young women have become community leaders. Their accomplishments reflect leadership and citizenship skills that set them apart.

About the Girl Scout Gold Award

Since 1916, Girl Scouts have been making meaningful, sustainable change in their communities and around the world. The Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest honor a Girl Scout can earn, acknowledges the power behind each Gold Award Girl Scouts dedication to not only empowering and bettering herself, but also to making the world a better place for others. These young women are courageous leaders and visionary change makers. They are our future, and it looks bright!