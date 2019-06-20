Spring, top award finalists announced for Semoball Awards

Editorial

We are less than one month away from the sixth annual Semoball Awards show, and now all of the finalists have been selected.

Spring sport finalists were announced Wednesday on Facebook live. The awards show and red-carpet event will be held at 7 p.m. July 13 at the River Campus (with the red carpet festivities beginning at 5:30 p.m.), where the region's top athletes in all sports will be announced, as well as other awards, such as scholar athletes, Comeback Player of the Year and scholar athletes.

To see the list of all finalists go to awards.semoball.com/2019/finalists.

These finalists are the elite athletes in the semoball coverage area, which includes 56 schools. Hundreds of athletes were considered. It will be a big task picking the top athlete in each of the 19 categories and the top overall male and female athlete.

We have a wonderful show planned. In addition to the red carpet, complete with ice sculpture, there will be heavy hors d'eoeuvres.

Our keynote speaker for the night will be former World Series Champ and current St. Louis broadcaster Rick Horton.

For more information, please visit awards.semoball.com to find out more.