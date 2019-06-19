The Union County Colorfest Biathlon Committee is pleased to announce the 25th annual Colorfest Biathlon scheduled for October 12, 2019.

The two-part race has been a cornerstone of the Union County Colorfest celebration since 1995. The 3.1 mile (5k) run begins and ends at the Choate Mental Health and Development Center at 8:30 AM. The athletes then transitions to a beautiful 17.8 mile bicycle ride throughout Union County.

The race is open to individuals or two person teams for those who prefer to participate in only one leg of the race.

Race founder and president , Chris Wells, has extended the opportunity for a handful of additional sponsors to support the event.

We have had really superb community support year after year. Wells adds, to have reached the 25 year milestone, we could not have done this alone, and this year we would like to make the 25th Biathlon a celebration as well.