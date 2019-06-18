Fitness Plus Membership Leads to Healthier Life, Weight Loss for Man

Paul Jones takes life one step at a time literally. Hes an avid walker, but hasnt always been that way. Several years ago, Paul was a 243-pound smoker with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. He was hospitalized at Saint Francis Medical Center for eight days.

My doctors told me I had to come through the Pulmonary Rehab Program here at Saint Francis Healthcare System, Paul said. I went through a six-week program. I knew at the end of the six weeks I wasnt in good shape. So I joined the gym.

Paul received a scholarship for his Fitness Plus membership so he could keep working out. The first six months he came to Fitness Plus, Paul pulled his oxygen tank around the track.

And I probably didnt miss a day for probably about four months, he said.

After six to seven months of walking the track and eating healthier, Paul didnt need to take as much medication or daytime oxygen. He also started shedding weight and has lost about 90 pounds so far.

I was on full time oxygen at nighttime for another year, but I kept coming to the gym, walking and exercising, he said. I kept getting better and better.

Despite the odds stacked against him, since he began working out at Fitness Plus and quit smoking he has improved his lung function by 14 percent.

I can run, a little bit, not a whole lot, but I can still run, Paul said. Eight years ago, I could hardly walk.

The scholarship to Fitness Plus provided Paul the opportunity to continue exercising and changed his life.

I was lucky enough that when I got sick, I came to the right hospital, he said. I came to Saint Francis. And the people put me in the best care. They put me in the right direction with the right people. And I guess I was stubborn or had a good will. I wanted to survive. And I think Ive done pretty good.

Paul plans to keep walking at Fitness Plus to stay healthy. For nearly four years, Paul has tracked his steps and the miles hes walked.

Im within 120 miles of having 10,000 miles in, he said. Its an accomplishment Paul never thought he could achieve a few years ago.

