Local high school teams finish with strong performance at state

Editorial

Congratulations to the Notre Dame girls soccer team. The Bulldogs were the last team standing.

Notre Dame's girls won their second state title in three years with a 4-0 win over Visitation Academy in the title game.

The team was led by eight seniors, and several players who lost in last year's state title game. The group capped off a brilliant high school athletic career.

"We all left our hearts out on the field, and we worked as hard as we could and got what we wanted," Notre Dame senior midfielder Livia Wunderlich said. I think it's overwhelming to experience that, especially with each other."

The group of seniors shed some tears even with the win, with the realization they'd played their last game together. That's the case with all teams, though. Only state champs can shed those tears after a win, however. Great job, girls. Your hard work and dedication for each other allowed you to capture the ultimate prize.

St. Vincent's girls soccer team also went to the state championship, taking home second place. Seven seniors represented their school valiantly. The game finished in a tie, but St. Vincent lost to Duscesne in a shootout 3-1.

Coach Caitlin Pistorio called the seniors "a good group of kids who are going to do amazing things in the real world."

Especially inspiring was one of the team captains, Kalli Seabaugh, who suffered a season-ending knee injury three games into her junior season, but came back this year, leading the team with 13 goals.

Saxony Lutheran's baseball team capped a wonderful 23-4 season with a win in the third-place game. It was the best finish in school history.

"It's great to end the season on a good note for the team and fans," Crusaders coach Paul Sander said. "Not too many kids get to experience this. I thought when the season started we had a really good club. After we started 2-2 and were able to reel off 21 out of 23, so I guess my first instinct was right."

Congratulations to these successful teams, all the players who made it happen and their coaches and players who supported them every step of the way.