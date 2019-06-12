Cancer, We Wont Sing Your Tune

More to explore
Cape officials compromise on medical marijuana facilities1Medical-marijuana dispensaries would be allowed within 500 feet of schools, day cares and churches if Cape Girardeau's planning and zoning commission has its way. The commission, which last month recommended the council adopt a 1,000-foot buffer...
Forgotten Homeless walk set for Saturday: 'They're not homeless; they're houseless'Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary of Post 3838 and Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri are reaching "the houseless" during their first walk -- The Forgotten -- dedicated to homelessness awareness Saturday. The walk begins at 10 a.m. at...
Mother charged in daughter's death1BENTON, Mo. -- The mother of a 2-year-old girl who died Saturday, allegedly at the hands of the mother's live-in boyfriend, has been arrested and charged in connection with the child's death and injuries sustained by another of her children. Amanda...
SEMO regents to consider $174M budgetSoutheast Missouri State University's Board of Regents will consider an operating budget for the coming fiscal year when it meets today in St. Louis. The proposed budget for fiscal year 2020, which begins July 1, totals nearly $174 million, which is...
Scott County Route BB closed for drainage workRoute BB in Scott County, between Highway 114 and Wakefield Street, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert pipe beneath the roadway. A MoDOT news release says the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m....
Red Cross shelter opens in Cape GirardeauRed Cross officials reported Wednesday six shelters have been opened across Missouri and adjoining Illinois counties in response to flooding and storm damage. The newest shelter to open is at Zion United Methodist Church, 3652 State Highway Z, Cape...
Cape Girardeau County agenda 6/13/19Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for June 6 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n Treasurer Roger Hudson will present purchase order for approval -- Penzel...
Airbrush artist Malcolm McCrae imbeds history in artWith paint and an iPad at his side, entrepreneur and Milwaukee-born painter Malcolm McCrae is on the brink of creating in-depth, augmented reality projects using history as the backdrop atop his Spanish Street studio in Cape Girardeau. When he moved...
Affidavit details sibling's explanation of how 2-year-old girl died; suspect tells different story7BENTON, Mo. -- Authorities were told multiple stories about how a 2-year-old girl died in Benton, Missouri, on Saturday. According to a probable-cause affidavit obtained by the Southeast Missourian, the man charged in connection to the girl's death,...
Leaving the water behind
Metro Business College to close barring surprise interventionBarring an eleventh hour change in plans, Metro Business College will close by the end of the year. Metro Business College has campuses in Cape Girardeau, Jefferson City and Rolla, all three of which will close according to MBC founder and president...
Cape city officials want input on medical marijuana zoning2Cape Girardeau city officials want the public to weigh in on proposed medical-marijuana regulations that have left the city council divided. The city, through its website, is seeking public input through an online survey and soliciting online...
Area Dems hope to draw presidential candidate as keynote speaker this fall2Area Democrats hope to draw a presidential candidate to Cape Girardeau as keynote speaker for their annual fall festival in October. The Cape Girardeau County Democratic Party has made "an initial contact" with a presidential candidate's campaign,...
Sikeston considers fireworks ban changesSIKESTON -- Sikeston residents could be able to shoot fireworks inside the city limits as early as this year. On Monday, the Sikeston City Council discussed amending the city code that prohibits the sale and use of fireworks inside the city limits....
Photo Gallery 6/12/19Locals watch Blues claim Stanley CupAlthough more than 1,000 miles from where the game was physically played, locals gathered in Cape Girardeau to watch as the St. Louis Blues claimed their first Stanley Cup in franchise history with a 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins in Game 7. Here...
Evacuation order issued for East Cape trailer parkEAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. -- An evacuation order was issued Monday night for residents of the trailer park on the northeast side of East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, according to mayor Joe Aden. Aden said electricity to the trailer park will be cut off...
Report: Police stop blacks more often than whites6Black residents in the Missouri locales of Cape Girardeau, Charleston and Sikeston are stopped in their vehicles by police at a higher rate than those communities' white residents, according to data released by the Missouri Attorney General's...
Benton man charged with child's deathBENTON, Mo. -- A Scott County man is facing charges in connection with a child's death over the weekend. According to Scott County Circuit Court records, Raymond Bradley DeJournett, 25, of Benton was arrested Saturday and was charged with abuse or...
The work begins after floodwaters recedeAs the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau crests this week more than 14 feet above flood stage, clean up and restoration companies say it's important to address water damage quickly. Meanwhile, the Better Business Bureau is advising consumers to...
Photo Gallery 6/11/19East Cape trailer park evacuationResidents of the trailer park on the northeast side of East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, evacuated the area Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in East Cape Girardeau. We have nowhere to really turn, trailer park resident Brandi Walters said. I have a couple...
Sculpture program brings works of art to PB parksA new sculpture program is helping bring art into Poplar Bluff parks and outdoor areas. Four pieces have been placed this spring, with hopes to add more in the future, explained Clark Allen, park director. The works are provided by the program...
Statue memorializing African-American Union Army soldiers dedicated at Ivers Square10History was made beneath a cloudy sky as the United States Colored Troops Memorial statue one of only three in existence was formally unveiled by descendants of the Ivers family and dedicated by officials Saturday at Ivers Square in downtown...
Jobs to juries: Swan discusses bills passed by Missouri lawmakersThe Missouri Legislature passed 95 bills in the recently completed session, including measures dealing with jobs, juries and vehicle inspections. State Rep. Kathy Swan, R-Cape Girardeau, highlighted approved legislation at the Cape Girardeau Area...
Look to the east: Jupiter to be observably brightest MondayIf you gaze to the east at midnight today with a pair of binoculars, youll get a once-a-year peek of Jupiter and four of its 79 moons at its brightest point, according to Michael Cobb, Southeast Missouri State University professor of physics....
Most read 6/10/19Business Notebook: Another area casino? A passing. And a longtime Cape business movingAs the Southeast Missourian's business editor, one of the things I routinely do is scan other newspapers in the region for information about what's happening on the business horizon. One day last week, I noticed a front-page headline in The Courier...
Mingo National Wildlife Refuge seeks public feedback on commercial trappingWith it being 10 years since commercial trapping particulars have been analyzed within Mingo National Wildlife Refuge, near Puxico, Missouri, the public-use initiative is once again seeking feedback. According to officials, the 15-day comment...
Photo Gallery 6/10/19Illinois National Guard assists East CapeMembers of the Illinois National Guard helped build up existing sandbag barriers to hold back floodwaters Monday, June 10, 2019, along Brookwood Drive in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois. The Mississippi River will crest near 46.3 feet at Cape...
Photo Gallery 6/9/19Stanley Cup Finals Game 6 viewingLocals watched the St. Louis Blues take on the Boston Bruins in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Dogwood Social House in Cape Girardeau. The Bruins defeated the Blues 5-1 to force a seventh and final game scheduled for 7...
Local News 6/8/19Mississippi crest forecast for Monday; weekend rain could alter river levelsThe National Weather Service has revised its river crest forecast for Cape Girardeau and is now calling for the Mississippi River to crest at 46 feet Monday morning. Earlier forecasts called for the river to crest Saturday morning. A 46-foot crest...
Most read 6/8/19Blues winning streak amps up Cape2The St. Louis Blues franchise will take home its first Stanley Cup on Sunday if the victory can be blocked from the Boston Bruins. And that hockey-infused adrenaline has bladed its way down the interstate, fueling revelries in Southeast Missouri...
Most read 6/7/19Humane Society closes door on feral cats says not equipped to handle them4The local humane society will no longer take feral cats trapped by animal control officers in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and surrounding jurisdictions. Humane Society of Southeast Missouri officials said Thursday the new policy will be in its...
Most read 6/6/19Bloomfield condemnation case ends; Mo. high court refuses to hear appeal6A Bloomfield Road condemnation case finally has come to an end after the Missouri Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal from the City of Cape Girardeau. The high court issued its judgment Tuesday. Deputy city manager Molly Mehner said city...
Most read 6/5/19MoDOT urges patience on Chester bridge closing, Highway 3 detours due to flooding1The Mississippi River bridge at Chester, Illinois, will remain closed to traffic until at least the middle of next week, according to a spokesman for the Missouri Department of Transportation. MoDOT area engineer Brian Okenfuss said even after...
