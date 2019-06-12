Compassion was the unsung tune at a special benefit organized by those whose lives have been profoundly touched by cancer.

Jim and Rhonda Pender lost their son Chad to cancer at the age of 26. Don Griffaw fought a personal battle with cancer. They, along with Wayne Unterreiner and support of Knights of Columbus Council 1111, partnered to host Cancer, We Wont Sing Your Tune, a dinner, dance and auction to benefit individuals who are fighting cancer now. Proceeds from the event were donated to the SoutheastHEALTH Foundations Cancer Care Fund to help patients being treated at the Southeast Cancer Center.