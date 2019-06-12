Bob Phillips Awarded State DAV Service Officer of the Year

Robert (Bob) Phillips, Commander of the Thomas English Chapter 16 of Disabled American Veterans (DAV) of Cape Girardeau, was awarded Chapter Service Officer of the Year for the state of Missouri at the annual DAV State Convention held in Jefferson, Missouri. in June. Phillips was honored for his volunteer work as a certified Chapter Service Officer who assists disabled veterans with submitting disability claims to the Veterans Administration. Phillips is beginning his sixth year as DAV Commander aand certified Chapter Service Officer.

Fellow DAV member, Pat Aldridge, recently completed his certification to be a Chapter Service Officer and will be assisting Phillips with veterans service work in the southeast Missouri area. Veterans needing assistance with disability claims may contact Commander Phillips at 573-204-1255 for advice and assistance in filing claims.

Disabled veterans are invited to join DAV which meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 pm for dinner and 7 pm for their business meeting at the Cape Girardeau American Legion building on Thomas Drive. DAV is a group of disabled veterans taking care of other veterans.