Local Resident Named as Toastmaster Division Director of the Year

June 11, 2019 - Toastmaster Ellen Kirchdoerfer was recently named Division Director of the Year for District 8 as part of the global communication and leadership organization, Toastmasters International. District 8 includes Central and Southern Illinois along with Eastern Missouri. Kirchdoerfer received this award at the District 8 Toastmaster Convention held in St Louis on Saturday, May 4, 2019.

District Director Elaine Curry noted that Ellen rose to the challenge of leadership despite the geographical distance to visit, guide the clubs in her division and giving valuable input to the District. She went above and beyond the call of duty to help the District deliver stellar service at our events this Toastmaster year. There are 17 clubs in Division C which are in Central Illinois (Effingham to Springfield to OFallon) with 230 members.

When asked what inspired her to take on the responsibilities of Division Director she responded, that while she had taken on the role of a club officer at her hometown club of High Noon Toastmasters, following her retirement, she had time to give to devote to a district officer role in a wider geographic span.

It is her wish to help others experience a high level of personal growth and reach their potential in life through their participation in the Toastmasters Internationals Education Program. Ellen invites those who may wish to learn more about Toastmasters to visit the High Noon Toastmasters Club on Tuesdays from 12:10 -1pm. They meet at the Church of Christ, located at 328 S West End Blvd in Cape Girardeau. Or visit the District 8 website at https://dist8tm.org

