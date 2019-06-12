Local Resident Named as Toastmaster Division Director of the Year

-
Affidavit details sibling's explanation of how 2-year-old girl died; suspect tells different story2BENTON, Mo. -- Authorities were told multiple stories about how a 2-year-old girl died in Benton, Missouri, on Saturday. According to a probable-cause affidavit obtained by the Southeast Missourian, the man charged in connection to the girl's death,...
-
Leaving the water behind
-
Metro Business College to close barring surprise interventionBarring an eleventh hour change in plans, Metro Business College will close by the end of the year. Metro Business College has campuses in Cape Girardeau, Jefferson City and Rolla, all three of which will close according to MBC founder and president...
-
Airbrush artist Malcolm McCrae imbeds history in artWith paint and an iPad at his side, entrepreneur and Milwaukee-born painter Malcolm McCrae is on the brink of creating in-depth, augmented reality projects using history as the backdrop atop his Spanish Street studio in Cape Girardeau. When he moved...
-
Cape city officials want input on medical marijuana zoning2Cape Girardeau city officials want the public to weigh in on proposed medical-marijuana regulations that have left the city council divided. The city, through its website, is seeking public input through an online survey and soliciting online...
-
Area Dems hope to draw presidential candidate as keynote speaker this fall1Area Democrats hope to draw a presidential candidate to Cape Girardeau as keynote speaker for their annual fall festival in October. The Cape Girardeau County Democratic Party has made "an initial contact" with a presidential candidate's campaign,...
-
Sikeston considers fireworks ban changesSIKESTON -- Sikeston residents could be able to shoot fireworks inside the city limits as early as this year. On Monday, the Sikeston City Council discussed amending the city code that prohibits the sale and use of fireworks inside the city limits....
-
Evacuation order issued for East Cape trailer parkEAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. -- An evacuation order was issued Monday night for residents of the trailer park on the northeast side of East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, according to mayor Joe Aden. Aden said electricity to the trailer park will be cut off...
-
Report: Police stop blacks more often than whites6Black residents in the Missouri locales of Cape Girardeau, Charleston and Sikeston are stopped in their vehicles by police at a higher rate than those communities' white residents, according to data released by the Missouri Attorney General's...
-
Benton man charged with child's deathBENTON, Mo. -- A Scott County man is facing charges in connection with a child's death over the weekend. According to Scott County Circuit Court records, Raymond Bradley DeJournett, 25, of Benton was arrested Saturday and was charged with abuse or...
-
The work begins after floodwaters recedeAs the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau crests this week more than 14 feet above flood stage, clean up and restoration companies say it's important to address water damage quickly. Meanwhile, the Better Business Bureau is advising consumers to...
-
Photo Gallery 6/11/19East Cape trailer park evacuationResidents of the trailer park on the northeast side of East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, evacuated the area Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in East Cape Girardeau. We have nowhere to really turn, trailer park resident Brandi Walters said. I have a couple...
-
Sculpture program brings works of art to PB parksA new sculpture program is helping bring art into Poplar Bluff parks and outdoor areas. Four pieces have been placed this spring, with hopes to add more in the future, explained Clark Allen, park director. The works are provided by the program...
-
Statue memorializing African-American Union Army soldiers dedicated at Ivers Square10History was made beneath a cloudy sky as the United States Colored Troops Memorial statue one of only three in existence was formally unveiled by descendants of the Ivers family and dedicated by officials Saturday at Ivers Square in downtown...
-
Jobs to juries: Swan discusses bills passed by Missouri lawmakersThe Missouri Legislature passed 95 bills in the recently completed session, including measures dealing with jobs, juries and vehicle inspections. State Rep. Kathy Swan, R-Cape Girardeau, highlighted approved legislation at the Cape Girardeau Area...
-
Look to the east: Jupiter to be observably brightest MondayIf you gaze to the east at midnight today with a pair of binoculars, youll get a once-a-year peek of Jupiter and four of its 79 moons at its brightest point, according to Michael Cobb, Southeast Missouri State University professor of physics....
-
Most read 6/10/19Business Notebook: Another area casino? A passing. And a longtime Cape business movingAs the Southeast Missourian's business editor, one of the things I routinely do is scan other newspapers in the region for information about what's happening on the business horizon. One day last week, I noticed a front-page headline in The Courier...
-
Mingo National Wildlife Refuge seeks public feedback on commercial trappingWith it being 10 years since commercial trapping particulars have been analyzed within Mingo National Wildlife Refuge, near Puxico, Missouri, the public-use initiative is once again seeking feedback. According to officials, the 15-day comment...
-
Photo Gallery 6/10/19Illinois National Guard assists East CapeMembers of the Illinois National Guard helped build up existing sandbag barriers to hold back floodwaters Monday, June 10, 2019, along Brookwood Drive in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois. The Mississippi River will crest near 46.3 feet at Cape...
-
Photo Gallery 6/9/19Stanley Cup Finals Game 6 viewingLocals watched the St. Louis Blues take on the Boston Bruins in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Dogwood Social House in Cape Girardeau. The Bruins defeated the Blues 5-1 to force a seventh and final game scheduled for 7...
-
Mississippi crest forecast for Monday; weekend rain could alter river levelsThe National Weather Service has revised its river crest forecast for Cape Girardeau and is now calling for the Mississippi River to crest at 46 feet Monday morning. Earlier forecasts called for the river to crest Saturday morning. A 46-foot crest...
-
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith: Overcrowded detention centers, overwhelmed agents on the southern border9Detention centers in the McAllen, Texas, area of the Rio Grande Valley are overcrowded with migrants seeking asylum and border patrol agents are overwhelmed, a Southeast Missouri congressman said Friday after visiting the border. U.S. Rep. Jason...
-
Blues winning streak amps up Cape2The St. Louis Blues franchise will take home its first Stanley Cup on Sunday if the victory can be blocked from the Boston Bruins. And that hockey-infused adrenaline has bladed its way down the interstate, fueling revelries in Southeast Missouri...
-
-
-
-
Local News 6/7/19Humane Society closes door on feral cats says not equipped to handle them4The local humane society will no longer take feral cats trapped by animal control officers in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and surrounding jurisdictions. Humane Society of Southeast Missouri officials said Thursday the new policy will be in its...
-
-
Updated road closings because of waterOn Wednesday, Missouri Department of Transportation officials closed the intersection of routes 25, 74 and A in Cape Girardeau County commonly known as the Dutchtown intersection because of floodwaters. In this map, the red highlighted roads...
-
Jerry Ford, Frank Nickell to publish book honoring Cape native Gen. McKeeLocal musician Jerry Ford and historian Frank Nickell have teamed up to present a nearly 40-chapter biography on Cape Girardeau native and test pilot turned fighter pilot Gen. Seth McKee of the U.S. Air Corps. Thursday is the 75th anniversary of...
-
Bloomfield condemnation case ends; Mo. high court refuses to hear appeal6A Bloomfield Road condemnation case finally has come to an end after the Missouri Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal from the City of Cape Girardeau. The high court issued its judgment Tuesday. Deputy city manager Molly Mehner said city...
-
More rain won't impact crest of 46, Ivers Square statue dedication Saturday, officials say1The National Weather Service is predicting heavy rain through the weekend, but lighter than originally feared, meaning the predicted Mississippi River crest in Cape Girardeau remains at 46 feet on Friday. And the new statue dedication ceremony at...
-
Most read 6/5/19MoDOT urges patience on Chester bridge closing, Highway 3 detours due to flooding1The Mississippi River bridge at Chester, Illinois, will remain closed to traffic until at least the middle of next week, according to a spokesman for the Missouri Department of Transportation. MoDOT area engineer Brian Okenfuss said even after...
-
Most read 6/5/19Not 'Reefer Madness': Councilmen push for fewer restrictions on medical marijuana dispensaries9Medical marijuana dispensaries would be allowed within 200 feet of schools, day cares and churches in Cape Girardeaus central business district if several members of the Cape Girardeau City Council have their way. Councilmen Robbie Guard, Daniel...
-
Most read 6/4/19Crest expected at 46 (for now); port business slows to crawl as barge, rail traffic closed1The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is expected to crest at 46 feet by Friday morning, 14 feet above flood stage and within 3 feet of the rivers high water mark here. As of Monday morning, the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, was...
-
Most read 6/4/19Cape's downtown organization to lose its leaderOld Town Cape executive director Marla Mills plans to leave the position at the end of this summer. The Cape Girardeau downtown revitalization organizations board of directors announced Mills planned departure in a news release Monday. Mills...
Local Resident Named as Toastmaster Division Director of the Year
June 11, 2019 - Toastmaster Ellen Kirchdoerfer was recently named Division Director of the Year for District 8 as part of the global communication and leadership organization, Toastmasters International. District 8 includes Central and Southern Illinois along with Eastern Missouri. Kirchdoerfer received this award at the District 8 Toastmaster Convention held in St Louis on Saturday, May 4, 2019.
District Director Elaine Curry noted that Ellen rose to the challenge of leadership despite the geographical distance to visit, guide the clubs in her division and giving valuable input to the District. She went above and beyond the call of duty to help the District deliver stellar service at our events this Toastmaster year. There are 17 clubs in Division C which are in Central Illinois (Effingham to Springfield to OFallon) with 230 members.
When asked what inspired her to take on the responsibilities of Division Director she responded, that while she had taken on the role of a club officer at her hometown club of High Noon Toastmasters, following her retirement, she had time to give to devote to a district officer role in a wider geographic span.
It is her wish to help others experience a high level of personal growth and reach their potential in life through their participation in the Toastmasters Internationals Education Program. Ellen invites those who may wish to learn more about Toastmasters to visit the High Noon Toastmasters Club on Tuesdays from 12:10 -1pm. They meet at the Church of Christ, located at 328 S West End Blvd in Cape Girardeau. Or visit the District 8 website at https://dist8tm.org
###
About Toastmasters International: Toastmasters International is a world leader in communication and leadership development. Our organization has more than 345,000 memberships. Members improve their speaking and leadership skills by attending one of the 15,900 clubs in 142 countries that make up our global network of meeting locations.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires free registration: