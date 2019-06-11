Ramblewood Garden Club has awarded the June Yard of the Month to Charles and Wanda Kelly Kirkpatrick who live on their beautifully landscaped five acres at 610 West Cape Rock Drive. Mrs. Kirkpatrick has gardened there for 51 years and has planted or directed the placement of every tree and shrub on the property with the exception of six pre-existing trees. She maintains a vegetable garden and several perennial beds bordered with Big Blue lirope, filled with succulents, peonies, lilies, iris, Oakleaf hydrangea, native butterfly weed, hosta, hellebore, St. Johns Wort, grasses and too many other plants to name. Native grass on the propertys outer edge provides a refuse for birds and wildlife, along with the many bird feeders in the front garden beds. Pictured from left are Nadine Davis, Judy McDowell, both Yard of the Month Committee, and homeowners Charles and Wanda Kelly Kirkpatrick with their faithful companion, Punkin.