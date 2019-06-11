Local 4-Her selected for National 4-H Congress

Lauren Crutsinger of Whitewater was selected as a delegate to National 4-H Congress during State 4-H Congress May 29-31. Lauren is a member of the Delta 4-H club in Cape Girardeau County. She is one of 21 delegates who will represent Missouri at the National 4-H Congress in Atlanta, GA November 29-December 3, 2019. Selection for this trip combines scores from a written recognition form and interview. Attendance at National 4-H Congress is a culminating event for many 4-Hers and a highly sought after award.

We are delighted to reward these hard-working 4-H members with an unforgettable experience, said Teresa Bishop, Project Coordinator, 4-H Center for Youth Development.

The National 4-H Congress experience provides an opportunity for 4-H members from across the country to come together and learn about community involvement, culture, diversity, and service to others while meeting new friends and experiencing Atlanta, Georgia.