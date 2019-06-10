W. Russ Withers inducted into the Missouri Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame

The Missouri Broadcasters Association held its 2019 Awards Banquet on Saturday, June 8th at the Branson Hilton Convention Center. The evening was part of the MBA annual convention and included dinner, entertainment by the Showboat Branson Belle, the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and MBA Awards Presentation.

"We not only recognize the tremendous talent in our Missouri radio and television markets today, but also the lifetime achievements of our three Hall of Fame inductees," said Terry Harper, Director of Member Services. "You can't help but be inspired by the passion and dedication shown by these three men who spent most of their lives serving their communities."

The 2019 Hall of Fame inductees included W. Russell Withers, founder of Withers Broadcasting Company and owner of 32 radio stations and seven TV stations before his passing in 2014; Ned Reynolds, legendary sports broadcaster at KY3 in Springfield for over 50 years; and Gene Millard, farm broadcaster, former General Manager of KFEQ-AM and former Vice President of Eagle Communications in St. Joseph, who has been on-the-air for 55 years. Over two hundred awards were presented to radio and TV stations during the MBA Awards, including Stations of the Year presentations to KMOV-TV in St. Louis, and KCLR-FM Clear 99 in Columbia.

The MBA also honored retired radio General Managers Larry Joseph from Park Hills and Rex Hansen from Springfield with Lifetime Awards. Brian Lorenz received the Presidents Award for his 35 years of producing and directing MBA Awards Ceremonies. Past chairmen of the Missouri Broadcasters Association Board of Directors presented current MBA President and CEO, Mark Gordon, with the Distinguished Broadcaster Award. There were 329 broadcasters and guests in attendance.

For more information on the 2019 Awards Banquet and a list of winners, go to https://www.mbaweb.org/awards/.