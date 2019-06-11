Fund our parks infrastructure

-
Evacuation order issued for East Cape trailer parkEAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. -- An evacuation order was issued Monday night for residents of the trailer park on the northeast side of East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, according to mayor Joe Aden. Aden said electricity to the trailer park will be cut off...
Report: Police stop blacks more often than whitesBlack residents in the Missouri locales of Cape Girardeau, Charleston and Sikeston are stopped in their vehicles by police at a higher rate than those communities' white residents, according to data released by the Missouri Attorney General's...
Benton man charged with child's deathBENTON, Mo. -- A Scott County man is facing charges in connection with a child's death over the weekend. According to Scott County Circuit Court records, Raymond Bradley DeJournett, 25, of Benton was arrested Saturday and was charged with abuse or...
The work begins after floodwaters recedeAs the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau crests this week more than 14 feet above flood stage, clean up and restoration companies say it's important to address water damage quickly. Meanwhile, the Better Business Bureau is advising consumers to...
Sculpture program brings works of art to PB parksA new sculpture program is helping bring art into Poplar Bluff parks and outdoor areas. Four pieces have been placed this spring, with hopes to add more in the future, explained Clark Allen, park director. The works are provided by the program...
Statue memorializing African-American Union Army soldiers dedicated at Ivers Square7History was made beneath a cloudy sky as the United States Colored Troops Memorial statue one of only three in existence was formally unveiled by descendants of the Ivers family and dedicated by officials Saturday at Ivers Square in downtown...
Jobs to juries: Swan discusses bills passed by Missouri lawmakersThe Missouri Legislature passed 95 bills in the recently completed session, including measures dealing with jobs, juries and vehicle inspections. State Rep. Kathy Swan, R-Cape Girardeau, highlighted approved legislation at the Cape Girardeau Area...
Look to the east: Jupiter to be observably brightest MondayIf you gaze to the east at midnight today with a pair of binoculars, youll get a once-a-year peek of Jupiter and four of its 79 moons at its brightest point, according to Michael Cobb, Southeast Missouri State University professor of physics....
Mingo National Wildlife Refuge seeks public feedback on commercial trappingWith it being 10 years since commercial trapping particulars have been analyzed within Mingo National Wildlife Refuge, near Puxico, Missouri, the public-use initiative is once again seeking feedback. According to officials, the 15-day comment...
Photo Gallery 6/10/19Illinois National Guard assists East CapeMembers of the Illinois National Guard helped build up existing sandbag barriers to hold back floodwaters Monday, June 10, 2019, along Brookwood Drive in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois. The Mississippi River will crest near 46.3 feet at Cape...
Photo Gallery 6/9/19Stanley Cup Finals Game 6 viewingLocals watched the St. Louis Blues take on the Boston Bruins in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Dogwood Social House in Cape Girardeau. The Bruins defeated the Blues 5-1 to force a seventh and final game scheduled for 7...
Mississippi crest forecast for Monday; weekend rain could alter river levelsThe National Weather Service has revised its river crest forecast for Cape Girardeau and is now calling for the Mississippi River to crest at 46 feet Monday morning. Earlier forecasts called for the river to crest Saturday morning. A 46-foot crest...
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith: Overcrowded detention centers, overwhelmed agents on the southern border9Detention centers in the McAllen, Texas, area of the Rio Grande Valley are overcrowded with migrants seeking asylum and border patrol agents are overwhelmed, a Southeast Missouri congressman said Friday after visiting the border. U.S. Rep. Jason...
Blues winning streak amps up Cape2The St. Louis Blues franchise will take home its first Stanley Cup on Sunday if the victory can be blocked from the Boston Bruins. And that hockey-infused adrenaline has bladed its way down the interstate, fueling revelries in Southeast Missouri...
Local News 6/7/19Humane Society closes door on feral cats says not equipped to handle them4The local humane society will no longer take feral cats trapped by animal control officers in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and surrounding jurisdictions. Humane Society of Southeast Missouri officials said Thursday the new policy will be in its...
Updated road closings because of waterOn Wednesday, Missouri Department of Transportation officials closed the intersection of routes 25, 74 and A in Cape Girardeau County commonly known as the Dutchtown intersection because of floodwaters. In this map, the red highlighted roads...
Jerry Ford, Frank Nickell to publish book honoring Cape native Gen. McKeeLocal musician Jerry Ford and historian Frank Nickell have teamed up to present a nearly 40-chapter biography on Cape Girardeau native and test pilot turned fighter pilot Gen. Seth McKee of the U.S. Air Corps. Thursday is the 75th anniversary of...
Bloomfield condemnation case ends; Mo. high court refuses to hear appeal6A Bloomfield Road condemnation case finally has come to an end after the Missouri Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal from the City of Cape Girardeau. The high court issued its judgment Tuesday. Deputy city manager Molly Mehner said city...
More rain won't impact crest of 46, Ivers Square statue dedication Saturday, officials say1The National Weather Service is predicting heavy rain through the weekend, but lighter than originally feared, meaning the predicted Mississippi River crest in Cape Girardeau remains at 46 feet on Friday. And the new statue dedication ceremony at...
Aquatic center group OKs consultant7A 21-member ad hoc committee will rely on the services of a consultant to develop plans for an indoor aquatic center in Cape Girardeau. Committee chairman and Cape Girardeau school board president Jeff Glenn said Counsilman-Hunsaker, an aquatics...
Cape Girardeau County agenda 6/6/19Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for the June 3 meeting Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine business n Purchase orders n Payroll change forms n Archive Center...
BREAKING: Dutchtown intersection to closeMissouri Department of Transportation crews will close the intersection of highways 25 and 74 and Route A in Cape Girardeau County beginning at 9 a.m. due to flooding, according to a MoDOT news release. This intersection is commonly known as the...
MoDOT urges patience on Chester bridge closing, Highway 3 detours due to flooding1The Mississippi River bridge at Chester, Illinois, will remain closed to traffic until at least the middle of next week, according to a spokesman for the Missouri Department of Transportation. MoDOT area engineer Brian Okenfuss said even after...
Not 'Reefer Madness': Councilmen push for fewer restrictions on medical marijuana dispensaries9Medical marijuana dispensaries would be allowed within 200 feet of schools, day cares and churches in Cape Girardeaus central business district if several members of the Cape Girardeau City Council have their way. Councilmen Robbie Guard, Daniel...
Crest expected at 46 (for now); port business slows to crawl as barge, rail traffic closed1The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is expected to crest at 46 feet by Friday morning, 14 feet above flood stage and within 3 feet of the rivers high water mark here. As of Monday morning, the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, was...
Cape's downtown organization to lose its leaderOld Town Cape executive director Marla Mills plans to leave the position at the end of this summer. The Cape Girardeau downtown revitalization organizations board of directors announced Mills planned departure in a news release Monday. Mills...
Cape city utility customers to see higher bills; Cape Council approves new budget7Cape Girardeau city utility customers will see an increase in their monthly bills in the new fiscal year, which starts July 1. The increases in water and solid-waste fees were approved quickly Monday by the City Council. Residential and commercial...
Fund our parks infrastructure
As summer approaches many families will be visiting one of America's great national parks. The writer and historian Wallace Stegner famously penned, "National parks are the best idea we ever had. Absolutely American, absolutely democratic, they reflect us at our best rather than our worst."
Missouri is home to six national park sites and six pass-through trails that welcome roughly 2.9 million visitors annually. In the most recent year we have data, 2017, these visitors spent nearly $204 million in gateway communities near parks, creating and supporting 3,420 jobs. This spending generated a $297 million impact to the state's economy, which helps Missouri schools, families and local tax bases.
However, after years of inconsistent congressional funding, our parks need serious repairs -- $73 million in park infrastructure repairs in Missouri alone. Without that funding our parks face threats to accessibility and safety -- things like roads, trails, water lines, electricity and buildings. If we don't invest in national parks, visitors don't return as often and the local communities and businesses feel the pain.
It is my hope that our Missouri members in Congress will support bipartisan legislation that creates a dedicated funding mechanism to fix crumbling infrastructure in our national parks. We owe it to ourselves and to future generations to preserve these shining examples of America at its best.
Brenda Newbern, executive director, Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau