Live music a summer staple for Cape, Jackson

Editorial

Our area communities provide many opportunities to hear live, outdoor music concerts.

Whether its Tunes at Twilight, every Friday night at Ivers Square, or municipal bands, there are plenty of opportunities to take time to slow things down and take in some music.

Cape Girardeau's Summer Concert Series will perform at 7:30 every Wednesday night throughout July at Capaha Park's Dan Cotner Amphitheater. The band is made of nearly 45 members. This Wednesday, guests Chestnut Gang will join the Muny Band.

The Jackson Municipal Band plays at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Nicolus Leist Memorial Band Shell in Jackson.

Also in Jackson, there is the Rock in the Rock Garden concert series that plays Fridays in June.

Be sure to check out the local concerts in Cape and Jackson during the summer.