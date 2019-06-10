Southeast Missouri Food Bank receives nice recognition

Editorial

Any time you give to a charity, youd like to know the organization is well run and your donations are being put to good use.

The local Southeast Missouri Food Bank seems to fit that bill.

The food bank was named one of the 40 best food banks in America in an article recently published by www.msn.com.

The Sikeston, Missouri-based food bank was listed as No. 22 on the list, and was one of three on the list from Missouri.

The food bank distributed 11.8 million pounds of food in 2018, reaching more than 60,000 people in Southeast Missouri every month. It serves Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Dunklin, Madison, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry, Reynolds, Ripley, Scott, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard and Wayne counties.

The article noted the food pantry provides direct service through its own initiatives, serving children and seniors and providing emergency assistance and a mobile pantry. The organization also seeks to add more fresh produce by partnering with local farmers who donate excess, blemished and misshapen produce.

The Southeast Missouri Food Bank does a lot of good work in the region.