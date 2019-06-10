Editorial
Southeast Missouri Food Bank receives nice recognition
Any time you give to a charity, youd like to know the organization is well run and your donations are being put to good use.
The local Southeast Missouri Food Bank seems to fit that bill.
The food bank was named one of the 40 best food banks in America in an article recently published by www.msn.com.
The Sikeston, Missouri-based food bank was listed as No. 22 on the list, and was one of three on the list from Missouri.
The food bank distributed 11.8 million pounds of food in 2018, reaching more than 60,000 people in Southeast Missouri every month. It serves Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Dunklin, Madison, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry, Reynolds, Ripley, Scott, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard and Wayne counties.
The article noted the food pantry provides direct service through its own initiatives, serving children and seniors and providing emergency assistance and a mobile pantry. The organization also seeks to add more fresh produce by partnering with local farmers who donate excess, blemished and misshapen produce.
The Southeast Missouri Food Bank does a lot of good work in the region.
Comments
More to explore
-
Statue memorializing African-American Union Army soldiers dedicated at Ivers Square3History was made beneath a cloudy sky as the United States Colored Troops Memorial statue one of only three in existence was formally unveiled by descendants of the Ivers family and dedicated by officials Saturday at Ivers Square in downtown...
-
Jobs to juries: Swan discusses bills passed by Missouri lawmakersThe Missouri Legislature passed 95 bills in the recently completed session, including measures dealing with jobs, juries and vehicle inspections. State Rep. Kathy Swan, R-Cape Girardeau, highlighted approved legislation at the Cape Girardeau Area...
-
Look to the east: Jupiter to be observably brightest MondayIf you gaze to the east at midnight today with a pair of binoculars, youll get a once-a-year peek of Jupiter and four of its 79 moons at its brightest point, according to Michael Cobb, Southeast Missouri State University professor of physics....
-
Mingo National Wildlife Refuge seeks public feedback on commercial trappingWith it being 10 years since commercial trapping particulars have been analyzed within Mingo National Wildlife Refuge, near Puxico, Missouri, the public-use initiative is once again seeking feedback. According to officials, the 15-day comment...
-
Photo Gallery 6/9/19Stanley Cup Finals Game 6 viewingLocals watched the St. Louis Blues take on the Boston Bruins in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Dogwood Social House in Cape Girardeau. The Bruins defeated the Blues 5-1 to force a seventh and final game scheduled for 7...
-
Mississippi crest forecast for Monday; weekend rain could alter river levelsThe National Weather Service has revised its river crest forecast for Cape Girardeau and is now calling for the Mississippi River to crest at 46 feet Monday morning. Earlier forecasts called for the river to crest Saturday morning. A 46-foot crest...
-
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith: Overcrowded detention centers, overwhelmed agents on the southern border7Detention centers in the McAllen, Texas, area of the Rio Grande Valley are overcrowded with migrants seeking asylum and border patrol agents are overwhelmed, a Southeast Missouri congressman said Friday after visiting the border. U.S. Rep. Jason...
-
Blues winning streak amps up Cape2The St. Louis Blues franchise will take home its first Stanley Cup on Sunday if the victory can be blocked from the Boston Bruins. And that hockey-infused adrenaline has bladed its way down the interstate, fueling revelries in Southeast Missouri...
-
-
-
-
Local News 6/7/19Humane Society closes door on feral cats says not equipped to handle them5The local humane society will no longer take feral cats trapped by animal control officers in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and surrounding jurisdictions. Humane Society of Southeast Missouri officials said Thursday the new policy will be in its...
-
-
Updated road closings because of waterOn Wednesday, Missouri Department of Transportation officials closed the intersection of routes 25, 74 and A in Cape Girardeau County commonly known as the Dutchtown intersection because of floodwaters. In this map, the red highlighted roads...
-
Jerry Ford, Frank Nickell to publish book honoring Cape native Gen. McKeeLocal musician Jerry Ford and historian Frank Nickell have teamed up to present a nearly 40-chapter biography on Cape Girardeau native and test pilot turned fighter pilot Gen. Seth McKee of the U.S. Air Corps. Thursday is the 75th anniversary of...
-
Bloomfield condemnation case ends; Mo. high court refuses to hear appeal6A Bloomfield Road condemnation case finally has come to an end after the Missouri Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal from the City of Cape Girardeau. The high court issued its judgment Tuesday. Deputy city manager Molly Mehner said city...
-
More rain won't impact crest of 46, Ivers Square statue dedication Saturday, officials say1The National Weather Service is predicting heavy rain through the weekend, but lighter than originally feared, meaning the predicted Mississippi River crest in Cape Girardeau remains at 46 feet on Friday. And the new statue dedication ceremony at...
-
-
Aquatic center group OKs consultant7A 21-member ad hoc committee will rely on the services of a consultant to develop plans for an indoor aquatic center in Cape Girardeau. Committee chairman and Cape Girardeau school board president Jeff Glenn said Counsilman-Hunsaker, an aquatics...
-
-
Cape Girardeau County agenda 6/6/19Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for the June 3 meeting Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine business n Purchase orders n Payroll change forms n Archive Center...
-
BREAKING: Dutchtown intersection to closeMissouri Department of Transportation crews will close the intersection of highways 25 and 74 and Route A in Cape Girardeau County beginning at 9 a.m. due to flooding, according to a MoDOT news release. This intersection is commonly known as the...
-
MoDOT urges patience on Chester bridge closing, Highway 3 detours due to flooding1The Mississippi River bridge at Chester, Illinois, will remain closed to traffic until at least the middle of next week, according to a spokesman for the Missouri Department of Transportation. MoDOT area engineer Brian Okenfuss said even after...
-
Not 'Reefer Madness': Councilmen push for fewer restrictions on medical marijuana dispensaries9Medical marijuana dispensaries would be allowed within 200 feet of schools, day cares and churches in Cape Girardeaus central business district if several members of the Cape Girardeau City Council have their way. Councilmen Robbie Guard, Daniel...
-
River Campus to jumpstart summertime with annual festivalWith each of the River Campus Summer Arts Festivals offering more than the previous one, this years production of Newsies will be the venues largest summer production comprising costumes, set and cast according to Rhonda Weller-Stilson, dean...
-
-
Crest expected at 46 (for now); port business slows to crawl as barge, rail traffic closed1The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is expected to crest at 46 feet by Friday morning, 14 feet above flood stage and within 3 feet of the rivers high water mark here. As of Monday morning, the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, was...
-
Cape Girardeau to experience 'Shaken Fury' earthquake exercises1An elite search-and-rescue unit will fly into Cape Girardeau on Army helicopters today and Wednesday as part of Shaken Fury exercises centered around a scenario of a 7.7 magnitude earthquake erupting along the New Madrid Fault. Firefighters from...
-
Cape's downtown organization to lose its leaderOld Town Cape executive director Marla Mills plans to leave the position at the end of this summer. The Cape Girardeau downtown revitalization organizations board of directors announced Mills planned departure in a news release Monday. Mills...
-
Most read 6/4/19Cape city utility customers to see higher bills; Cape Council approves new budget7Cape Girardeau city utility customers will see an increase in their monthly bills in the new fiscal year, which starts July 1. The increases in water and solid-waste fees were approved quickly Monday by the City Council. Residential and commercial...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires free registration: