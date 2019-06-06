*Menu
School bags for Festival of Sharing

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Joan Haring
Thursday, June 6, 2019

The United Methodist Women of Cape Grace constructed school bags to be filled with school supplies for the October Festival of Sharing. The goal is to fill 80 bags with school supplies which will be distributed in Missouri as well as internationally. Participants are: Seated, Kathy Wright and JoAnn Deere Standing from left: Amy Cain, Joan Haring, Betty Warren, Barbara Miller, Debbie Cato and Mary Ann Pensel.

Comments