Flag Retirement Ceremony, Benton MO

The citizens of Benton, Missouri now have a place to bring their worn out flags to be retired. Thanks to Eagle Scout Nathan Kiehl, BSA Troop 4025 and Legion Post 369.

Nathan Kiehls Eagle Project was to install a flag retirement box at the American Legion Post. I saw a need for something like this in the community and decided to make it my Eagle project Nathan said. Nathan procured sponsorships from local businesses including M-Kay Supply, Pavestone, Diebold Auto Body and Brenda Kay. Nathan and Troop 4025 have devoted over 100 hours in volunteer time installing the flag box and adding stone pavers to the entryway of the Legion. The finished flag box is available for use 24 hours/day at American Legion Post 369, 510 Cedar St. Benton, MO.

Troop 4025 will be having a Flag Retirement Ceremony on Flag Day, June 14, 2019 at 6:30 at the American Legion Post at 510 Cedar St. Benton, MO. Everyone is welcome to bring their old flags and attend this event.