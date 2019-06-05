*Menu
So close, yet so far away...

User-submitted story by Brenda Friese
Wednesday, June 5, 2019

My daughter Loren caught this bitter-sweet moment when her 3 year old daughter Charlee, with her brother Logan by her side, decided she wanted to have a tea party with her daddy Travis Keele.

Travis is serving in the USAF and has been deployed overseas since January.

