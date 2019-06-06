Help save Shady Grove

Letter to the Editor

Please help us save Shady Grove Cemetery in Cape Girardeau County. It was established around 1850 and it's said to hold more than 200 graves. Several headstones and crosses have recently been removed from our ancestors' gravesites and stacked along side near the front of the cemetery. Shady Grove is the resting place of at least two of our direct descendants who fought for our nation during the civil war. Please help prevent the destruction of this vital piece of Missouri's history.

Judy Giboney Humphrey, Marlboro, Maryland