Help save Shady Grove

Updated road closings because of waterMissouri Department of Transportation On Wednesday, Missouri Department of Transportation officials closed the intersection of routes 25, 74 and A in Cape Girardeau County commonly known as the Dutchtown intersection because of floodwaters. In...
Aquatic center group OKs consultant1A 21-member ad hoc committee will rely on the services of a consultant to develop plans for an indoor aquatic center in Cape Girardeau. Committee chairman and Cape Girardeau school board president Jeff Glenn said Counsilman-Hunsaker, an aquatics...
Jerry Ford, Frank Nickell to publish book honoring Cape native Gen. McKeeLocal musician Jerry Ford and historian Frank Nickell have teamed up to present a nearly 40-chapter biography on Cape Girardeau native and test pilot turned fighter pilot Gen. Seth McKee of the U.S. Air Corps. Thursday is the 75th anniversary of...
Bloomfield condemnation case ends; Mo. high court refuses to hear appealA Bloomfield Road condemnation case finally has come to an end after the Missouri Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal from the City of Cape Girardeau. The high court issued its judgment Tuesday. Deputy city manager Molly Mehner said city...
More rain won't impact crest of 46, Ivers Square statue dedication Saturday, officials sayThe National Weather Service is predicting heavy rain through the weekend, but lighter than originally feared, meaning the predicted Mississippi River crest in Cape Girardeau remains at 46 feet on Friday. And the new statue dedication ceremony at...
Cape Girardeau County agenda 6/6/19Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for the June 3 meeting Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine business n Purchase orders n Payroll change forms n Archive Center...
BREAKING: Dutchtown intersection to closeMissouri Department of Transportation crews will close the intersection of highways 25 and 74 and Route A in Cape Girardeau County beginning at 9 a.m. due to flooding, according to a MoDOT news release. This intersection is commonly known as the...
MoDOT urges patience on Chester bridge closing, Highway 3 detours due to flooding1The Mississippi River bridge at Chester, Illinois, will remain closed to traffic until at least the middle of next week, according to a spokesman for the Missouri Department of Transportation. MoDOT area engineer Brian Okenfuss said even after...
Not 'Reefer Madness': Councilmen push for fewer restrictions on medical marijuana dispensaries6Medical marijuana dispensaries would be allowed within 200 feet of schools, day cares and churches in Cape Girardeaus central business district if several members of the Cape Girardeau City Council have their way. Councilmen Robbie Guard, Daniel...
River Campus to jumpstart summertime with annual festivalWith each of the River Campus Summer Arts Festivals offering more than the previous one, this years production of Newsies will be the venues largest summer production comprising costumes, set and cast according to Rhonda Weller-Stilson, dean...
Crest expected at 46 (for now); port business slows to crawl as barge, rail traffic closed1The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is expected to crest at 46 feet by Friday morning, 14 feet above flood stage and within 3 feet of the rivers high water mark here. As of Monday morning, the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, was...
Cape Girardeau to experience 'Shaken Fury' earthquake exercisesAn elite search-and-rescue unit will fly into Cape Girardeau on Army helicopters today and Wednesday as part of Shaken Fury exercises centered around a scenario of a 7.7 magnitude earthquake erupting along the New Madrid Fault. Firefighters from...
Cape's downtown organization to lose its leaderOld Town Cape executive director Marla Mills plans to leave the position at the end of this summer. The Cape Girardeau downtown revitalization organizations board of directors announced Mills planned departure in a news release Monday. Mills...
Cape city utility customers to see higher bills; Cape Council approves new budget6Cape Girardeau city utility customers will see an increase in their monthly bills in the new fiscal year, which starts July 1. The increases in water and solid-waste fees were approved quickly Monday by the City Council. Residential and commercial...
One person shot after firing at Mo. trooper near SikestonSIKESTON, Mo. A shooting involving a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper has left one in the hospital in critical condition. According to Sgt. Clark Parrott, a trooper stopped to check on a stranded motorist at 9:51 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 60, just...
Perry County Route T reduced for bridge improvementsRoute T in Perry County will be reduced as contractor crews make improvements to the bridge located between County Road 806/Lake Drive and Polo Run Drive. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release states the work will take place from...
Bollinger Mill hosts first community event SaturdaySunshine dried the lingering mud puddles not a moment too soon for families eager to picnic and play football during the first outdoor Summer Fun Day sponsored by Missouri State Parks on Saturday at Bollinger Mill State Historic Site in...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 6/3/19Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of 5/20/19 Financial affairs n Monthly bills Action items Power, Light and Water Committee Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee n Consider a motion approving change order No. 1, in the amount of...
Jackson graduate wins 19th overall in Bataan Death March race, wearing 35-pound rucksack3Jackson High School graduate Ean Buffington has accomplished much more than many 19-year-olds. Buffington received first place in the 19-and-under category within the heavy division, he said, and 19th overall among 8,000 total participants ...
The State of Missouri owes Cape County more than $500K; state is $35M behind paying local governments5The Missouri Department of Corrections owes Cape Girardeau County more than half a million dollars in reimbursements for housing inmates before they are transferred to state prisons. Cape Girardeau County is not alone. As of mid-March, the state...
Wet weather delays construction of Cape Girardeau splash pad2Wet weather is blamed for delays in construction of Cape Girardeaus new splash pad. City parks officials initially had hoped to have the splash pad in Capaha Park open by the start of summer. But storm after storm has dumped water on that...
Most read 5/31/19$200M energy project in works on potential 1,400 acres in Cape County5A new, 1,400 acre farm proposed for southern Cape Girardeau County won't produce any grain, livestock or dairy products, but it would produce a commodity used by every home, business and industry -- electricity. Representatives of NextEra Energy...
Most read 5/30/19Restaurants' departures not coordinated; Drury mulling options for property7When it was announced this week two side-by-side chain restaurants were closing within days of each other, there was immediate speculation the closures were coordinated and the property owner had imminent plans for the site. Ruby Tuesday, 3069...
Most read 5/29/19SportsPlex not breaking even, but exceeding expectations after Year 28The city is spending more than $160,000 a year in restaurant tax revenue to subsidize Cape Girardeaus SportsPlex. City officials, however, remain optimistic the indoor sports facility will one day break even. Toward that end, they are looking at...
Most read 5/28/19Ruby Tuesday closes doors, O'Charley's set to shutter Sunday10A pair of Cape Girardeau restaurants on the citys west side are closing, leaving the door open for future development. One of the restaurants, Ruby Tuesday, closed at the end of business Monday. Its next door neighbor, OCharleys, will close...