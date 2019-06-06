D-Day anniversary a reminder to honor World War II veterans

Editorial

Today is the 75th anniversary of D-Day in World War II, a day in 1944 that began to turn the tide for freedom against persecution by the hands of Adolph Hitler and the Nazis that were threatening world domination.

On this day 75 years ago, 160,000 Allied troops poured onto a French coastline to fight the Nazis on the beaches of Normandy. It remains one of the deadliest conflicts in our country's history. The battle included American, British and Canadian forces. The troops landed on five beaches along 50 miles. The battle, while honored today for its beginning, ended in August, by which time all of northern France had been liberated. It was a turning point for the war.

Prior to the invasion, the Allies conducted a large-scale deception campaign that misled the Germans about the intended target. The Allies were able to fight their way through France.

There are few WWII veterans left in our midst. They would be in their 90s by now.

Today we remember these brave veterans, the living and the dead, for their sacrifice not just for our country, but for freedom throughout the world. If you know a WWII veteran who is still living, today would be a good time to let them know how much you appreciate their service.