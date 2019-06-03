Now Read This: Still Life, by Louise Penny

I grew up devouring mystery fiction, thanks to my father. I fondly recall rainy afternoons spent in the company of Agatha Christies Hercule Poirot. I struggled with the detectives name, but I cobbled together a phonetic mispronunciation and made it through the books, despite my ignorance  it was the stories I was there for, after all. After reading my way through Christie, I moved on to Simenon, where I failed to wrap my Midwestern brain around detective Jules Amedée François Maigrets name. Still, the stories and the characters kept me going. Sayers books were easier, and in Lord Peter Wimsey, I finally found a detective whose name I could pronounce. These three authors nurtured my love for mysteries  specifically detective stories.

Around the time my father was sharing Christie, Simenon and Sayers with me, a young Canadian reader was devouring these same authors from her mothers book shelves. That reader, Louise Penny, would go on to become a best-selling author, creating Chief Inspector Armand Gamache and featuring him in a series of mysteries set in Three Pines, a quaint  albeit murder-prone  village in Quebec.

When I first encountered Louise Penny this year, I had a moment of déjà vu as I found myself limping over pronunciations; Chief Inspector Armand Gamacheof the Sûreté du Québec is a mouthful, even if you can speak French. But I was captivated by Ms. Pennys storytelling and enamored with Three Pines timelessness and quirky characters.

Chief Inspector Gamache is known for his intelligence and his belief that four sentences lead to wisdom: I was wrong. Im sorry. I dont know. I need help. There are 14 books to date; my best suggestion would be to read or listen to the books in order, beginning with Still Life, if for no other reason than to avoid spoilers. (The author is known for her character development, and Three Pines is a small town. Louise Penny may not be George R.R. Martin, but she is known for killing off characters. The books are murder mysteries, after all.) I must admit, however, I am beginning to worry about the town of Three Pines. I would not recommend retiring there.

Look for Louise Pennys books in print and audiobook format at the Cape Girardeau Public Library.