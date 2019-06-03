Listen, Discuss and Learn

At Cape Girardeau Public Librarys Great Decisions Weekly Foreign Policy Conversation

Is it possible to have a civil conversation about foreign policy decisions in our often-contentious culture?

The answer is yes, and it happens every week in Cape Girardeau.

Between 25 and 50 locals meet Wednesday afternoons in the Oscar Hirsch Community Room at the Cape Girardeau Public Library to take part in a stimulating conversation about foreign policies. Over coffee and cookies, these men and women have a lively, respectful discussion based on assigned topics.

[The group] stirs conversation and puts faces on people with opposing views, says Whitney Vandeven, event coordinator at the library. The discussion helps people become more open-minded. Participants get to explore different points of view.

Dr. Frank Nickell, retired professor of history at Southeast Missouri State University, has led the group since 1979. He started it 40 years ago after seeing a similar one in the St. Louis area.

We wanted to start a program for seniors here in Cape Girardeau to help them discover why people hold the views they have, Nickell says. After rounding up speakers and leaders, the discussions took off. The group has become more versatile in dealing with the complexity of foreign policy and diplomacy.

Sometimes the group hosts a guest speaker from another country, such as China or Saudi Arabia. Other times, one of the group members serves as a discussion moderator.

Each week, a different topic is assigned for upcoming weeks. Nickell provides copies of reading material to inform the following weeks discussion.

Topics cover foreign policy around the world, from Russia to the Middle East to South America. Group members usually do not focus exclusively on American foreign policy.

We rarely discuss things going on only in the U.S., Vandeven says. The discussion is usually about what is going on in other countries and how their policies affect U.S. politics.

Past topics have included China and America: The New Geopolitical Equation, Media and Foreign Policy, South Africas Fragile Democracy and Turkey: A Partner in Crisis.

The first half of each meeting is a large group discussion in which everyone is free to share his or her opinions. Many people share their own stories of interacting with refugees and migrants. Others tell stories of how difficult it has been for friends or extended family members to gain U.S. citizenship. People share different viewpoints with passion tempered by respectful restraint, and the large group conversation is frequently peppered with friendly laughter.

During the second half, the group breaks into smaller groups of four and discusses possible solutions to assigned questions. Breaking into small groups helps everyone engage in discussion, especially the people who may be reticent to speak in the larger group.

At one session, the group begins a four-week discussion on immigration. As the discussion begins, a moderator asks questions such as, Why are there so many refugees, who should we take in, and how do we decide? The group thoughtfully mulls over these questions. It also discusses the difference between immigrants, migrants and refugees, and whether these groups should be treated differently.

More than 700 million of the worlds inhabitants  roughly double the U.S. population  wish to permanently migrate to another place. After digesting that fact, the group discusses the common reasons why this is true, including water shortages, wars, gang activity, religious persecution and the chance at a better life.

Jerry McDowell, one of the group moderators, gives the group something to consider. He says, The U.S. immigration courts are backed up by five years, and the minimum wage in Mexico equals $4 per day. He asks the group to think about what can be done about the long wait period for court hearings and whether the U.S. can provide better work options. After he shares more facts with the group, members voice different ideas for solutions.

One woman sparks a side discussion about the importance of assimilation for refugees to feel included in the culture at large. Then the group discusses how these facts complicate the volatile political situation at the U.S. southern border.

With many interesting viewpoints from varying backgrounds, attendees are sure to learn something new every time they attend a Great Decisions conversation.

The Great Decisions Weekly Foreign Policy Conversation group will take a break for the summer, resuming meetings in the fall. To be part of the group, visit the Cape Girardeau Public Library on Wednesdays from 2 to 4 p.m. beginning in September. During the fall months, the group will meet to discuss historical nonfiction books, current events and social commentary. The format listed in this story will return during the winter months. For more information, contact Whitney Vandeven at (573) 334-5279, extension 113.