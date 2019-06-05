*Menu
Letter to the Editor

Perryville memorial is touching

Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Excellent column by Lucas Presson on the Perryville veteran's memorial! On Memorial Day I went to see the memorial and found it a very moving experience. There were several veterans telling family members war stories, and I got the impression it may have been the first time they had talked about it.

THERESA TAYLOR, Cape Girardeau