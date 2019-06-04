From flash floods to severe storms, take storm safety seriously

Editorial

Over the course of two weeks to end May, more than 280 tornadoes were confirmed in the United States. The tornadoes ranged from Ohio to Oklahoma, Kansas and even Maryland.

While none of the tornadoes were EF5 tornadoes that can kill scores or even hundreds of people, several were killed across the country, and the damage was widespread. The U.S. saw 13 straight days with at least one reported tornado. Last week, a small, EF1 tornado was reported in Miner, Missouri, in Scott County.

Meanwhile, the Mississippi River keeps flooding. To the north, the river is reaching historic records and overtopping levees. The river should crest here at 47 feet on Thursday, just a couple feet short of the 48 feet, 9 inches record. That could go up with forecast rain expectations.

As we've stated many times, it's important to take weather situations seriously. If flash flooding is in the forecast, leave yourself enough time to take alternate routes rather than trying to drive through flooded roads. Otherwise, stay out of floodwater. It is not safe to swim.

If severe weather is in the forecast, know what you'll do if you're at a Little League baseball game when weather starts to break.

Do you know what to do if you drive upon a tornado? Do you know where storm shelters are if you live in a trailer home?

We hope you'll be safe and prepared as severe weather pounds the Midwest.